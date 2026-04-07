UP Weather Today, April 7: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds Hit Agra, Kanpur, Noida
On April 7, unpredictable weather hits UP with rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in Agra, Kanpur, and Noida. Lucknow may see light evening rain, while Prayagraj stays clear but hot and humid.
The weather in UP cities will be quite unpredictable today. Agra will have cloudy skies all day with chances of light rain, thundershowers, and even hailstones. The temperature will stay between a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 19°C. Kanpur will be partly cloudy with some rain, lightning, and strong winds. Lucknow's sky will be mostly clear, but there's a chance of light rain in the evening or at night. Noida will feel the impact of strong winds with partly cloudy skies and thundershowers. Meanwhile, Prayagraj will have a mostly clear day with no warnings. The day will remain hot and humid.
Today, the rain and wind will affect different cities in Uttar Pradesh differently. Agra might get lightning, hailstones, and strong winds of about 40-50 km/h. Kanpur and Noida will also see lightning with wind speeds of 30-40 km/h, so be careful if you're stepping out. Lucknow has a slight chance of light rain only in the evening or at night, while Prayagraj's weather will be completely clear. The mix of strong winds, humidity, and light rain will bring some relief and some trouble for people.
Staying safe in today's weather is very important. In areas with lightning and strong winds, don't stand in open spaces or near trees and transformers. Drivers need to be alert due to wet roads and low visibility. Kids and the elderly should check the weather update before going out. Strong winds and hail can blow away small items around the house, so be careful. It's a good idea to carry an umbrella and raincoat, and also keep your mobile phone charged to get weather updates.
Daytime temperatures will be quite high today, especially in Lucknow and Prayagraj. Agra and Kanpur will get some relief from light rain and wind, but Noida will feel extra hot and sticky due to the humidity. In the evening, temperatures will remain high in most cities, making it a bit difficult to be outdoors. In this weather, it's essential to drink plenty of water, wear light clothes, and protect yourself from the sun. The strong winds will offer temporary relief, but the heat will be felt throughout.
In the coming days, the weather in Uttar Pradesh will slowly turn hotter and clearer. On April 8, thundershowers and strong winds will continue in Agra, Kanpur, and Noida, while Lucknow might still see some light rain. Between April 9 and 11, the rain will reduce, and temperatures will rise to 35-36°C, with strong winds and humidity continuing. April 12 will be mostly clear, with more sun and heat. It looks like the rain will decrease, and UP will gradually move towards hotter, drier, and sunnier days.
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