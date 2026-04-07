The weather in UP cities will be quite unpredictable today. Agra will have cloudy skies all day with chances of light rain, thundershowers, and even hailstones. The temperature will stay between a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 19°C. Kanpur will be partly cloudy with some rain, lightning, and strong winds. Lucknow's sky will be mostly clear, but there's a chance of light rain in the evening or at night. Noida will feel the impact of strong winds with partly cloudy skies and thundershowers. Meanwhile, Prayagraj will have a mostly clear day with no warnings. The day will remain hot and humid.