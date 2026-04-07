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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai Sees Intense Morning Showers, More Rain Likely This Week
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai witnessed unexpected widespread rainfall on Monday morning, offering relief from intense summer heat while disrupting campaign routines ahead of the state assembly elections
Sudden Showers Bring Relief from Heat
A spell of unanticipated rain cooled the city significantly, lowering daytime temperatures below normal levels. Several areas recorded moderate to heavy rainfall, giving residents a much-needed break from rising summer heat.
Weather Pattern and Expert Insight
According to officials at the Regional Meteorological Centre, the rainfall was triggered by heat-induced convection combined with a trough system. Weather experts noted that storms moving from the Tirupati region intensified instead of weakening during the day, leading to short but heavy bursts of rain.
Forecast: More Rain, But Less Intense
Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in isolated areas over the next few days. While temperatures may briefly rise in some pockets, they are likely to stabilize and return to near-normal levels by midweek.
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