According to officials at the Regional Meteorological Centre, the rainfall was triggered by heat-induced convection combined with a trough system. Weather experts noted that storms moving from the Tirupati region intensified instead of weakening during the day, leading to short but heavy bursts of rain.

Forecast: More Rain, But Less Intense

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in isolated areas over the next few days. While temperatures may briefly rise in some pockets, they are likely to stabilize and return to near-normal levels by midweek.