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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Rain and 50 km/h Winds in Delhi, Yellow Alert in Place
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A sudden spell of rain and gusty winds has reshaped the weather in Delhi and NCR, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert and predicting cloudy skies and temperature dips over the next two days
Rainfall Triggered by Western Disturbance
The recent showers across Delhi and nearby NCR regions are linked to an active western disturbance. This system has drawn moisture into the region, leading to unexpected rainfall during an otherwise warm period. Several areas experienced early morning showers, offering temporary relief from rising temperatures.
Strong Winds and Cloudy Conditions Ahead
According to the India Meteorological Department, both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain cloudy. Wind speeds may range between 30 to 50 km/h, accompanied by light but consistent rainfall. These gusty conditions could impact daily routines, including commuting and outdoor activities.
Temperature Dip and Yellow Alert Issued
The shift in weather is likely to bring down temperatures by around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. In response, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, advising residents to stay cautious. While not severe, the alert signals potential disruptions due to winds and rain.
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