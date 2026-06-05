On World Environment Day, MP CM Mohan Yadav launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign in Bhopal. The event marked the start of a tree plantation fortnight from June 5-21 and included the CM planting a sapling and praising PM Modi's work.

MP CM Launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched an "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day at a state-level program held in Bhopal on Friday. As part of the programme, the Chief Minister also planted a sapling and inspected an exhibition highlighting innovative initiatives and significant achievements in environmental conservation and water management across the state on the occasion.

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Campaign Honours PM Modi's Tenure

Additionally, CM Yadav extended greetings to the people of the state and the nation on World Environment Day, highlighting that tree plantation fortnight has begun from June 5 to June 21. "My congratulations to the people of the state and the country on World Environment Day. A major campaign to plant trees has been launched from June 5 to June 21. This is a decision that honours democracy by bringing welfare schemes to the ground upon the successful completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office. The Prime Minister's commitment to the environment is even more commendable in Madhya Pradesh. The blessings of PM Modi have made the launch of 'Project Cheetah' successful... Not just in one area, but in all sectors, work is underway under the Prime Minister's leadership for the welfare of every section of society," CM Yadav said.

CM Yadav further said that may the Prime Minister continue to serve the nation likewise in days to come even after 2029 general elections and Baba Mahakal make him successful.

Event Details and Initiatives

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" campaign at the state-level program organized on the occasion of World Environment Day at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal. On the occasion, CM Yadav planted a sapling and visited an exhibition showcasing innovations and notable initiatives in the fields of environmental conservation and water preservation. He also released five course modules related to the circular economy and documentation records of 500 stepwells from 16 districts prepared under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan," stated CMO in a post on X.

Annual Environment Awards Presented

During the event, annual environment awards were presented to industrial units, educational institutions, social organizations, and individuals for their outstanding contributions to environmental protection, the post added. (ANI)