Mumbai's crowded local train network witnessed an extraordinary social media challenge after a content creator challenged himself to carry a glass filled to the brim with water across nearly 60 kilometres without spilling a drop.

Mumbai's crowded local train network witnessed an extraordinary social media challenge after a content creator challenged himself to carry a glass filled to the brim with water across nearly 60 kilometres without spilling a drop.

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The test was undertaken by Mumbai-based creator Prannay Joshi, known for his quirky and attention-grabbing online challenges. His mission was simple yet incredibly difficult; travel from Churchgate to Virar while safeguarding a completely full glass of water through one of the busiest suburban rail routes in the country.

The video begins with Joshi standing on a station platform, carefully filling a glass right to the brim before boarding a packed local train. He immediately found himself battling the realities of Mumbai's daily commute as passengers pushed past, squeezed into crowded compartments and jostled for space.

As the train rolled through station after station, the challenge became increasingly demanding. Joshi was seen constantly adjusting his footing, tightening his grip on the glass and carefully manoeuvring through the packed coach to ensure that not even a small amount of water spilled over the edge.

Curious passengers repeatedly glanced at the glass, while others smiled and laughed as they tried to figure out the purpose behind the unusual stunt.

Interestingly, a brief argument broke out between passengers inside the coach. Amid the sudden commotion, Joshi pressed himself against the side of the train and shielded the glass protectively, refusing to let the chaos derail his mission.

After successfully navigating the crowded journey from Churchgate to Virar, Joshi finally stepped onto the platform and revealed the outcome. To the surprise of many viewers, the glass still appeared full. Celebrating, he flashed a thumbs-up at the camera, marking the successful completion of his challenge.

Many viewers praised Joshi's concentration and balance, others joked that the person filming the entire journey deserved equal credit for managing to capture every moment inside the packed train.

Some users were amused enough to label the stunt as "unemployment at its peak," while another viewer proposed an even tougher challenge, daring Joshi to climb 100 floors using only stairs within two hours.