The Indian Air Force bid farewell to its most trusted companion – the MiG-21 fighter jet – after an extraordinary 62-year journey that transformed it from a Cold War interceptor into India's most celebrated warbird.

September 26, 2025, will forever be etched in the annals of Indian aviation history. On this day, the Indian Air Force bid farewell to its most trusted companion – the MiG-21 fighter jet – after an extraordinary 62-year journey that transformed it from a Cold War interceptor into India's most celebrated warbird. At exactly 12:05 PM over Chandigarh, six MiG-21 Bison jets took to the skies for the final time, led by Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh with the call sign 'Badal 3'. The formation included Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, India's seventh woman fighter pilot, symbolising how this Soviet-era marvel had empowered generations of aviators across gender barriers. As the jets touched down for the last time, they were honoured with a ceremonial water cannon salute – a fitting tribute to a machine that had served with unmatched dedication.

The choice of Chandigarh as the farewell venue was deeply symbolic. It was here in April 1963 that the first batch of 13 MiG-21s landed on Indian soil, marking the beginning of an era that would define the Indian Air Force for decades. Originally designed as a high-altitude interceptor to counter American U-2 spy planes, the MiG-21 was expected to serve for perhaps two decades before being replaced by newer technology.

Instead, it became the backbone of Indian air power for over six decades.

The numbers tell the story of the MiG-21's dominance. Over 1,200 aircraft served in various configurations, earning the Indian Air Force the playful nickname "MiG Air Force" until 2006. Five variants – MiG-21, 23, 25, 27, and 29 – flew together, but it was the MiG-21 that remained the constant, adapting to every challenge thrown its way.

The MiG-21's success in India was not just about importing aircraft – it represented one of the world's most successful technology transfer programs. Under a groundbreaking agreement with the Soviet Union, Russia provided complete Transfer of Technology (ToT) to India, allowing Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to manufacture the aircraft domestically. This partnership was revolutionary for its time, as Russia shared not just the blueprints but the entire manufacturing process.

HAL's Nasik division became the nerve centre of MiG-21 production in India. The state-owned aerospace giant manufactured over 650 MiG-21s under license, making it one of the largest MiG-21 production facilities outside Russia. The Indian variants included the MiG-21FL (fighter lightweight), MiG-21M, MiG-21MF, MiG-21bis, and the final upgraded MiG-21 Bison – each representing evolutionary improvements in avionics, weapons systems, and performance capabilities.

The ToT program went far beyond simple assembly. HAL developed indigenous capabilities to manufacture engines, airframes, and even upgrade existing aircraft with modern systems. The MiG-21 Bison upgrade program, completed in the early 2000s, transformed aging airframes into modern fighters equipped with advanced radar, beyond-visual-range missiles, and electronic warfare systems – a testament to the deep technological partnership between Russia and India.

What made the MiG-21 truly special was its versatility. While designed as an interceptor, Indian engineers and pilots transformed it into a multi-role platform capable of air combat, ground attack, reconnaissance, and pilot training. The aircraft underwent continuous upgrades, receiving advanced weapons systems and modern avionics that extended its operational life far beyond what its Soviet creators had envisioned.

The MiG-21 earned its spurs in battle, serving as the hero in four wars with Pakistan. Its speed, climb rate, and agility proved decisive in protecting Indian skies during some of the nation's most challenging moments. The aircraft became a symbol of Indo-Russian military cooperation, a partnership that began in the Cold War era and continues to flourish today.

This partnership extended beyond mere aircraft supply. Russia's willingness to share cutting-edge technology with India was unprecedented in the 1960s, when most Western nations were reluctant to transfer advanced military technology to developing countries. The MiG-21 program laid the foundation for India's aerospace industry and established HAL as a major player in fighter aircraft manufacturing. The success of this collaboration paved the way for future joint ventures, including the ongoing development of the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) program.

For generations of Indian pilots, the MiG-21 was more than just an aircraft – it was a rite of passage. Almost every fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force has flown the MiG-21 or one of its variants, making it the common thread that connected different eras of Indian aviation. From veterans who flew it in the 1960s to modern pilots like Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, the MiG-21 has been the training ground for India's finest aviators.

However, the aircraft's later years were marked by controversy. Age began to show, and the MiG-21 unfortunately earned the grim nickname "flying coffin" due to a series of crashes. The final straw came in May 2023 when a MiG-21 crashed near Bahlol Nagar in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, during a routine exercise, tragically claiming the lives of three civilians. The technical snag that caused this crash led to the immediate grounding of the entire fleet.

With over 300 crashes recorded over its service life and aging airframes becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, the writing was on the wall. The aircraft that had faithfully served India for six decades had reached the end of its operational life.

The MiG-21's retirement marks not just the end of an aircraft's service, but the closing of a chapter in Indian military history. It served during India's formative years as a young nation building its defence capabilities, and remained operational as India transformed into a major global power.

As the Indian Air Force turns the page, it welcomes the indigenous Tejas fighter as the MiG-21's successor. This transition from a Soviet-era import to a homegrown fighter represents India's journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The MiG-21 may have flown into the sunset, but its legacy will endure. It was the aircraft that taught India to dream big, fight hard, and never give up. In the hearts of countless pilots and aviation enthusiasts, the MiG-21 will forever remain not as the "flying coffin" of its twilight years, but as the magnificent flying machine that guarded Indian skies with courage and distinction for over six decades.

Wings at rest, legacy eternal – that is the MiG-21's final salute to India.