Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused in Delhi's fatal BMW crash near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road, told police officials that she panicked and didn’t take the victims to the nearest hospital. Instead, she drove them 19 km away to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar.

The BMW crash on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, September 14, a tragic accident occurred near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road, Delhi. A speeding blue BMW car, allegedly bring driven by Gaganpreet Kaur, hit a motorcycle carrying Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in India’s Finance Ministry and his wife Sandeep Kaur. The collision resulted in the sudden death of Navjot Singh and left his wife critically injured.

The accident took place around 1:30 PM as the couple returned from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Eyewitnesses saw the BMW car ram into the motorcycle. Immediately after the crash, public gathered around the victims. In the confusion, the woman driving the BMW, later identified as 38-year-old Gaganpreet Kaur, told bystanders she was panicked and drove the injured couple to a hospital far from the accident site.

Accused Gaganpreet Kaur on her decision

During police interrogation, Gaganpreet Kaur explained that she did not take the victims to the nearest hospital because of panic. She said that the only hospital she knew was Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar. She revealed that her children had been treated there during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why that hospital came to her mind.

She told Delhi Police that in her panic, she asked a delivery van driver, Mohammad Gulfam, to take the injured couple to Nulife Hospital, which is approximately 19 kilometers from Dhaula Kuan.

“I did not know what else to do. My kids were treated here during Covid, so I thought they could help,” she said.

Eyewitness and family reactions

Mohammad Gulfam, the delivery van driver, said he acted on instinct. “I saw the accident, stopped, and carried the injured into my van,” he told the police. He did not question why he was asked to drive so far and did as instructed.

Navjot Singh’s family, however, raised serious concerns. His wife and son alleged that Gaganpreet deliberately avoided nearby hospitals. They said Navjot was still alive after the crash and begged the accused to take them to the nearest hospital, but she did not listen.

Navjot’s son added, “My father could have been saved with quick medical help. They went to a distant hospital because of personal connections. It was wrong.”

His cousin, Shailendra, demanded accountability. “If mistakes were made intentionally or not, the accused must face the consequences,” he said. He also questioned why Navjot was not taken to the nearest hospital with emergency care.

Medical update from Nulife Hospital

Dr. Shakuntala Kumar, Director at Nulife Hospital, confirmed that Navjot Singh was brought dead to the hospital. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, was in stable condition and later transferred to another hospital upon request.

“The medico-legal case was registered around 2 PM. We provided first aid. A man aged between 50 and 57 came in dead, while the woman had multiple fractures and head injuries,” Dr. Kumar said.

The two BMW occupants, Gaganpreet and her husband, were also treated. Gaganpreet was discharged in stable condition after first aid, and her husband was referred for advanced treatment.

Police investigation on

Delhi Police arrested Gaganpreet Kaur during the investigation. Her husband also suffered head injuries in the accident. Both the BMW and motorcycle were seized for forensic examination.

South West Delhi’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhimanyu Poswal, said, “We are waiting for the toxicology report to check if intoxication was involved. CCTV footage will help us determine if the BMW was overspeeding.”

The police are carefully verifying every detail of the incident, especially why the accused drove the victims to a hospital far away instead of the nearest one.

“The accused did not think much during the panic and directed the van driver to the GTB Nagar hospital,” said Poswal.

Family demands justice

The family of the deceased is demanding full justice. They want a thorough inquiry to check if Gaganpreet avoided nearby hospitals on purpose and if there was any evidence tampering.

Shailendra, the victim’s cousin, said, “The law must ensure that no guilty person escapes accountability. If intentional negligence happened, it should be punished.”

Delhi Police continues the investigation. The toxicology report is expected soon. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is also being checked to know the vehicle’s speed and confirm the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, Gaganpreet Kaur is in police custody and will be presented in court after a medical check-up.

The case has stirred public anger and raised important questions about responsibility and accountability in road accidents. Many people are demanding stricter laws and faster action when such tragedies occur.

(With ANI inputs)