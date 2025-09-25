The PIB clarified that Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha made no such statements. The video also misrepresents Operation Cold Start. It is an upcoming Indian military exercise scheduled for October to test drone and counter-drone capabilities.

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau has debunked a digitally altered video circulating on social media that falsely shows Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha making alarming statements about India’s security. The video, shared by the Pakistani handle @InsiderWB, claims he admitted that Pakistani drones had reached Delhi and Gujarat and that India’s S-400 missile defense systems were being destroyed. The PIB clarified that Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha has made no such statements. In the digitally altered video, Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha is falsely shown claiming that, under instructions from PM Modi, Operation Cold Start will be implemented during the first week of October in response to Pakistani drone infiltrations into Delhi and Gujarat. The video also falsely suggests that India has already lost two of its S-400 missile defense systems. However, in the original video, Rakesh Sinha clarifies that India is taking proactive measures against drone threats.

What is Operation Cold Start?

Operation Cold Start is India’s latest large-scale military exercise focused on testing and enhancing the armed forces’ drone and counter-drone capabilities. Scheduled from October 6 to 10 in Madhya Pradesh, it is the largest exercise of its kind since Operation Sindoor, reflecting India’s strategic emphasis on modern aerial warfare. The drill will involve all three branches of the military working together with industry partners, research institutions, and academia to simulate realistic scenarios of drone attacks and responses. The exercise aims to evaluate the effectiveness of counter-drone systems, GPS jamming capabilities, and integrated air defence mechanisms under complex conditions. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, noted that Cold Start is crucial to staying ahead of adversaries like Pakistan, whose drone capabilities are evolving.