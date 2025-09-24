17 women accused Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati of molestation, abusive messages and threats. Once director of a Vasant Kunj institute, he is now absconding. Police seized his Volvo with a fake UN plate, while Sringeri Math has removed him from post.

A major scandal has erupted in Delhi after 17 women accused Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the former director of a management institute in Vasant Kunj, of sexual harassment and molestation. The women, most of them students pursuing Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses under the EWS scholarship scheme, alleged that the Swami used his influence and position to exploit them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The allegations range from abusive language, obscene WhatsApp and SMS messages, blackmail, threats and unwanted physical contact. The women further claimed that three female faculty and administrators not only ignored their plight but also pressurised them to comply with the Swami's demands.

Who is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati

The accused, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, was previously known as Swami Parthasarathy. He hails from Odisha and had been living at the Sri Sringeri Math ashram in Vasant Kunj for over 12 years. He served as the operator and caretaker of the ashram and was appointed director of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management (SRISIIM).

This is not the first time he has faced serious charges. In 2009, a case of fraud and molestation was registered against him in Defence Colony. Again, in 2016, a woman filed a molestation complaint in Vasant Kunj. Despite these past complaints, he continued to hold high positions of authority until the present scandal forced action.

Complaints against Swami Chaitanyananda

On August 4,, the Vasant Kunj North police station received a formal complaint from an administrator of the institute. The complaint alleged that Swami Chaitanyananda was sexually harassing female students enrolled under the scholarship scheme.

During the enquiry, police recorded statements of 32 women students, out of which 17 directly accused him of molestation, obscene messages and harassment. Sixteen victims later recorded their statements before a Judicial Magistrate at Patiala House Courts, strengthening the case.

Based on these testimonies, the police registered FIR No. 385/2025 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those dealing with molestation, harassment, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police investigation and raids

Police teams immediately began their investigation. They conducted raids at the ashram and at the accused’s residences, but the Swami had already fled. Investigators believe that he has been changing locations frequently and avoiding mobile phone use to escape arrest.

The police also reviewed CCTV footage and seized several electronic devices, including NVRs, hard disks and video recorders from the institute. These have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis.

Scroll to load tweet…

Shocking discovery of fake diplomatic car plate

During the investigation, police discovered a Volvo car parked in the basement of the institute. To their surprise, the car bore a forged diplomatic number plate - '39 UN 1'. On verification, it was revealed that the vehicle was used by Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati himself.

The police seized the car and launched a separate probe into how he obtained the fake United Nations plate, which is a serious offence. Investigators are trying to determine if the plate was used to gain influence, avoid police checks, or deceive followers.

Role of female faculty under scanner

The victims alleged that three women working as faculty and administrators at the institute helped the Swami carry out his crimes. They reportedly pressurised female students to remain silent and forced them to comply with the Swami’s demands.

Police have questioned these women, but their exact role will only be established once the main accused is arrested. Sources suggest they may face charges of abetment if sufficient evidence is found.

Sringeri Math distances itself

Amid the scandal, the Sri Sringeri Math administration issued a strong statement. The Math clarified that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been removed from his post as director and that the institution has severed all ties with him. The statement from Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri read:

“Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham. Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him. The Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed by Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati...”

The Math also assured cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

Scroll to load tweet…

A fugitive on the run

The Delhi Police confirmed that the Swami's last known location was traced to Agra, but he fled before police could reach him. Since then, he has been moving between different states, avoiding digital communication to make tracking difficult.

Despite repeated raids, he remains absconding, and police are working with multiple agencies to track him down. Given the serious nature of the charges and the number of victims, the case has been prioritised at the district and state levels.

(With ANI inputs)