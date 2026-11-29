The cost of everyday pulses is putting additional pressure on household budgets, with the prices of tur, urad and gram dal rising by up to 19 per cent over the past year. Tur dal has recorded the sharpest increase, while urad and gram have also become significantly more expensive amid concerns over domestic production and tight supplies.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average retail price of tur dal stood at Rs 136.60 per kg on November 29, compared with Rs 114.95 per kg on the same date last year. This represents an increase of nearly 19 per cent.

Urad dal has become 12 per cent more expensive, with its average retail price climbing from Rs 113.59 to around Rs 127 per kg. Gram dal prices have increased by nearly 11 per cent, reaching Rs 95.45 per kg against Rs 86.21 a year ago.

Other pulses have recorded relatively smaller increases. Moong dal prices rose 4.17 per cent to Rs 114.90 per kg, while masoor dal became 0.48 per cent costlier at Rs 89.35 per kg.