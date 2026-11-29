BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj defended the proposed delimitation as a constitutional requirement, refuting claims of political conspiracy and urging opposition parties to support the upcoming legislation for women's reservation in Parliament.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday defended the proposed delimitation exercise, saying it was a constitutional requirement and not a political conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while urging all parties to support the legislation unanimously. Congratulating women across the country following the Cabinet's approval of the initiative, Swaraj thanked the Modi government and responded to the criticism raised by the Leader of the Opposition. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to the women of this nation and to every single citizen of our country. I thank the Modi administration for the Cabinet’s approval of this initiative," she said.

Targeting the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks, Swaraj urged him to read the constitutional provisions related to delimitation and women's reservation. "Regarding the critical remarks recently made by the Leader of the Opposition—while you certainly made a point of displaying a copy of the Constitution, I would urge you to take the trouble of actually opening it and reading it," she said. Citing Article 334A, Swaraj said delimitation was required before the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. "Article 334A of the Indian Constitution mandates that delimitation must take place before the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' can be implemented. Delimitation is not some political conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party; it is a requirement mandated by the Constitution of India," she said.

She also referred to Articles 81 and 82, stating that the country's population must receive adequate representation in Parliament. Questioning the Congress over its criticism, Swaraj pointed out that delimitation had been carried out on three previous occasions when the party was in power. "Articles 81 and 82 stipulate that the nation's population must be granted adequate representation. I would also like to ask the Congress: when delimitation was carried out on three previous occasions, the Congress party was in power. Was it a political conspiracy back then? Surely not, right?" she said. Swaraj said the proposed initiative, which includes a Bill and a constitutional amendment, was aimed at strengthening democracy. "Therefore, this current initiative—which includes both a significant Bill and a constitutional amendment—is aimed solely at further strengthening our nation's democracy," she said.

Appealing to all political parties to set aside their differences, she urged them to support the legislation unanimously. "Let us all rise above our narrow political interests and work together to pass this unanimously, thereby strengthening the democratic foundations of our country and earning the blessings of the women of this nation," she added. The remarks come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)