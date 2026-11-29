Kolar Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath has openly supported the Centre's Delimitation Bill, citing better governance. His stance contradicts the Congress leadership's efforts to keep the INDIA bloc united against the proposed legislation.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): As the Congress leadership is making last-minute efforts to keep its alliance partners together against the Delimitation Bill, its own MLA in Karnataka has openly welcomed the Centre's Delimitation Bill, exposing the confusion within the party. He said it will be easier to work if Delimitation done and people divided in smaller constituencies which will allow to serve one to one and half lakh people in every constituency.

Kolar Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath has welcomed the Union government's Delimitation Bill, offering a distinct perspective within Karnataka's political circle as debate intensifies ahead of Parliament's special sitting. Speaking to the reporters, Manjunath said, "Before seeing the final Delimitation Bill, we cannot comment fully. But on the whole, I welcome the Delimitation Bill. If an MLA constituency has around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh voters, it becomes much easier to manage and deliver developmental work."

"For instance, take Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, or Singapore; an MP there has a maximum of about 60,000 voters. An MLA there represents about 8,000 to 9,000 voters, which is similar to a municipal ward member here who has 7,000 to 8,000 votes. An MP represents 60,000 voters at most. Our population is high. According to me, if an MLA constituency has 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh votes, and an MP constituency is configured within 5 to 8 lakh votes, it will be very good for administration. Therefore, we welcome that bill," he further said.

INDIA Bloc leaders met DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday, amid deliberations within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's proposed delimitation and women's reservation bills ahead of the special Parliament session beginning on November 30. Describing the proposed delimitation exercise as a "battle for survival" for political parties in southern states, DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday reaffirmed his party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, saying there was no alternative but to back the legislation to safeguard Tamil Nadu's political future.

Stalin made the remarks while addressing the media after meeting Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders at his residence in Chennai. The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation must not be reduced. The NCP-SP, an INDIA bloc constituent with eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised proposals. (ANI)