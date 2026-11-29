DMK President MK Stalin defends support for the Delimitation Bill, labeling it essential to protect Tamil Nadu’s political representation. He warns that opposing it risks southern states' interests while securing their future for 25 years.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Describing the proposed delimitation exercise as a “life-or-death struggle” for political parties in southern states, DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday said there was no alternative but to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, asserting that defeating it would leave Tamil Nadu without even the minimum safeguards and could weaken its political representation. In a post on X, Stalin said leaders from various INDIA bloc parties, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary M.A. Baby, along with three Chief Ministers, had met him and conveyed their demands regarding the proposed legislation. Stalin said he informed the leaders that the demands raised by the DMK from the beginning had been incorporated into the revised Delimitation Bill. He added that the leaders accepted this but also raised some other concerns. Explaining why the DMK continued to support the Bill, Stalin said, "If this bill is defeated, we will lose even the minimum security for Tamil Nadu. We do not have the parliamentary strength to prevent the southern states from being cheated in the Delimitation Commission to be constituted in January 2027. Even if #Delimitation is done on the basis of any post-1971 census, Tamil Nadu's representation and political strength will decrease. This is a life-or-death struggle for the southern parties. There is no other option but to support this bill. The parties that met me also have no alternative plan." #TamilNaduFirst - அன்றைக்கும், இன்றைக்கும், என்றைக்கும்! அன்னை சோனியா காந்தி, திரு. கார்கே, திரு. ராகுல் காந்தி, சகோதரி மமதா பானர்ஜி, தோழர் எம்.ஏ. பேபி, மூன்று மாநில முதலமைச்சர்கள் உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் என்னைச் சந்தித்து, தொகுதி மறுவரையறை மசோதா தொடர்பான கோரிக்கைகளைத் தெரிவித்தனர். தொடக்கத்திலிருந்தே தி.மு.க. முன்வைத்த கோரிக்கைகள் புதிய #DelimitationBill-இல் இடம்பெற்றுள்ளதை எடுத்துரைத்தேன். அதனை ஏற்றுக்கொண்ட அவர்கள், வேறு சில பிரச்சினைகளையும் தெரிவித்தனர். இம்மசோதா தோற்கடிக்கப்பட்டால், தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கான குறைந்தபட்சப் பாதுகாப்பையும் இழந்துவிடுவோம். 2027 ஜனவரியில் அமையவுள்ள தொகுதி மறுவரையறை ஆணையத்தில் தென் மாநிலங்கள் வஞ்சிக்கப்படுவதைத் தடுக்கும் நாடாளுமன்ற வலிமை நம்மிடம் இல்லை. 1971-க்குப் பிந்தைய எந்த மக்கள்தொகைக் கணக்கெடுப்பின் அடிப்படையில் #Delimitation நடந்தாலும் தமிழ்நாட்டின் பிரதிநிதித்துவமும் அரசியல் வலிமையும் குறையும்! தென் மாநிலக் கட்சிகளுக்கு இது வாழ்வா, சாவா போராட்டம்! இம்மசோதாவை ஆதரிப்பதைத் தவிர வேறு வழியில்லை. என்னைச் சந்தித்த கட்சிகளிடமும் மாற்றுத் திட்டம் இல்லை. நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் நமக்குள்ள வலிமையைக் கொண்டு, அடுத்த 25 ஆண்டுகளுக்குத் தமிழ்நாட்டின் அரசியல் வலிமையைப் பாதுகாத்திருக்கிறோம். இதில் Risk எடுக்கவோ, உணர்ச்சிவசப்பட்டு முடிவெடுக்கவோ இடமில்லை! பேரறிஞர் அண்ணா தொடங்கி, தலைவர் கலைஞர், இந்த முத்துவேல் கருணாநிதி ஸ்டாலின் வரை எங்களுக்கு ஒரே நிலைப்பாடுதான்! தமிழ்நாட்டின் உரிமைகளுக்காகப் போராடுவோம்! வெற்றி பெறுவோம்! Then, Now and Always: Tamil Nadu First! — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 29, 2026

Stalin further said that the DMK had used its parliamentary strength to protect Tamil Nadu's political interests for the coming years, adding that the party would continue to stand by its position on the issue. "With our strength in Parliament, we have secured the political strength of Tamil Nadu for the next 25 years. There is no room for taking risks or making emotional decisions. Starting from Perarignar Anna, to Leader Kalaignar, to this Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, we have the same stance. Let us fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu! Let us win. Then, Now and Always: Tamil Nadu First," he said.

Earlier, Stalin had reiterated the DMK's position while addressing the media after meeting with INDIA bloc leaders at his residence in Chennai. Explaining the party's position, Stalin said, "If the proposed Bill is defeated, we will lose even the minimum safeguards available to Tamil Nadu... Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. The delimitation exercise scheduled for 2027 will put the southern states at a disadvantage... With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first."

Elaborating on the potential impact of delimitation on southern states, Stalin said, "If delimitation is carried out based on the 1971 Census, Tamil Nadu will be adversely affected; the southern states as a whole will be affected. For political parties from the southern states in particular, this is a battle for survival. Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. There is no other alternative proposal either. Using the strength we have in Parliament, we have safeguarded Tamil Nadu's political future for the next 25 years. There is absolutely no room for making an emotional or impulsive decision on this matter. From Anna to Stalin, we have fought for state rights, and we will emerge victorious in that struggle. With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first."

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)