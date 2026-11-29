Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attended the Hospica 2026 expo, lauding the state's healthcare network and digital transformation. He honored medical experts and emphasized Gujarat's goal to become a top medical tourism destination in India.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Gujarat Hospitals and Healthcare Expo – Hospica 2026, organised in Ahmedabad, and addressed the Healthcare Service Excellence Awards ceremony. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attends Gujarat Hospitals and Healthcare Expo – Hospica 2026 in Ahmedabad. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Gujarat had been benefiting from the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past 25 years. "The Prime Minister’s vision of 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' has been realised in Gujarat through robust public health infrastructure, a progressive private healthcare sector and the support of the state government," CM Patel said, according to the CMO.

He said that Gujarat had developed a network of more than 11,000 public healthcare institutions, ranging from sub-health centres to super-speciality hospitals, to ensure quality healthcare services reach citizens in even the remotest areas. He noted that Gujarat had secured the first position among major states for the second consecutive time in the health and well-being category of NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index.

Highlighting the state's healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that more than 10,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were operational across Gujarat. Dialysis centres had been established at every taluka headquarters, while chemotherapy facilities had been made available in every district. He stated that Gujarat's strong healthcare infrastructure and quality medical services were contributing to the growth of medical tourism in the state. The government is working towards positioning Gujarat among the top three medical tourism destinations in the country.

Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's healthcare sector had undergone a significant transformation. With the guiding principle of 'Aarogya Param Bhagya', the Prime Minister had placed special emphasis on holistic healthcare. He explained that the Prime Minister had focused on developing the country's healthcare sector around five pillars: preventive healthcare, early detection, affordable treatment and medicines, accessibility, and the increasing use of technology in healthcare services.

He highlighted that, through the vision of 'Healthcare for All', the Prime Minister has sought to ensure the well-being of the poor and underprivileged.

Chief Minister said that beneficiaries in Gujarat receive financial assistance of up to Rs. 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Through telemedicine services, expert medical consultations are also being made available to people in remote areas, with more than 1.39 crore teleconsultations conducted so far.

Highlighting the expansion of medical education in the state, he said that Gujarat had only nine medical colleges and 1,125 undergraduate seats in 2001. Today, the number of medical colleges has increased to 43, with 7,875 MBBS seats and 3,696 postgraduate seats. The state also has approximately 59,900 nursing seats.

Chief Minister expressed confidence that under Prime Minister's leadership, the country would achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat through the creation of a healthy India. Doctors have a crucial role to play in this mission, he said, adding that initiatives such as Hospica, which promote holistic healthcare, would provide a strong foundation for the journey from Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat, the release said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister conferred Service Excellence Awards on individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector. The award recipients included Abhijit Salunkhe for developing a bone tumour biopsy device; Prujal Parekh for the innovation of a new syringe; Sanjay Rajput for innovation in endoscopic magnetic anastomosis; Rakesh Joshi, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, for his contribution to organ donation and transplantation initiatives; and MM Prabhakar, former Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, for his contribution to the Health Services Improvement Campaign. Dhirendra Shah and Dhaval Naik were honoured for achieving the historic milestone of performing Gujarat's first heart transplant. Dhruv Patel was recognised for developing a mobile breast-screening device, Muthu Karthik Alagar for the innovation of Fertiva Pro, Pravin Kanabar for conducting awareness campaigns aimed at reducing traffic accidents, and Lalit Shah for providing healthcare services to people. Hemant Saraiya, a plastic and cosmetic surgeon, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to blood donation and the achievement of maximum blood donations. Harish Patel was honoured for donating 300 units of blood, and Vaishali Pandya, an LIC employee, for donating 150 units. Chirag Shah, Harish Patel and Vaishali of Karunalay Trust were also among the recipients, along with Hardik Shah, Neha Shah and Khyati representing SAL Institute of Medical Sciences, and Namisha Gandhi representing the Adlife Foundation.

The award ceremony was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot; HM Prasanna, President of the Federation of Private Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Allied Healthcare of India; Dr Bharat Gadhvi, President of the Gujarat Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Allied Healthcare Services; Vice-President Viren Shah; Jigar Shah, Joint Secretary of the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association; Secretary Divyang Brahmbhatt; Treasurer Harshad Patel; and Hitesh Patel, a member of the AHNA committee. Several other office-bearers, doctors and individuals associated with the healthcare sector were also present at the event. (ANI)