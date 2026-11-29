Telangana AICC in-charge BM Sandeep has accused BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao of inconsistency regarding the delimitation issue, questioning his party's alleged proximity to the BJP and demanding clarity on their political stance.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Telangana AICC in-charge BM Sandeep on Sunday launched a sharp attack on BRS Working President and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), questioning the political stand adopted by him and the BRS leadership on the crucial issue of delimitation. The Congress leader alleged that KTR’s political positions appeared to change according to convenience and said the people of Telangana deserved clarity, consistency and accountability rather than confusion on matters concerning the state’s political future.

In a strongly worded statement, Sandeep accused KTR of adopting contradictory political positions and questioned the BRS leadership’s approach towards the BJP. The Congress leader alleged that KTR was increasingly being perceived as the “B-team of the BJP”, claiming that the BRS leader was shielding the very political forces his party had once claimed to oppose. The Congress leader said the issue of delimitation was of considerable importance to Telangana and that political parties needed to clearly explain their positions to the people.

According to the AICC in-charge, the people of the state had every right to know where the BRS stood on delimitation and whether its position was consistent with its earlier political statements. Taking a further dig at KTR, the Congress leader questioned the apparent shift in his political approach and alleged that the BRS was attempting to maintain political ambiguity instead of taking a clear stand on issues of public importance. The Congress also sought to draw attention to what it described as the contrast between the BRS’s earlier criticism of the BJP and its present political positioning. Sandeep maintained that political convenience should not take precedence over the interests and concerns of Telangana. The remarks underline the growing political confrontation between the Congress and the BRS over delimitation and the broader question of the state’s political interests. The Congress leader asserted that the people of Telangana were politically aware and would closely scrutinise the statements and actions of political parties on such crucial issues. “Telangana will see through this politics,” the AICC in-charge asserted, making it clear that the Congress intends to question the BRS leadership over its position on delimitation and its political relationship with the BJP. (ANI)