1. Strong US dollar puts pressure on bullion

One of the major reasons behind the decline is the strengthening US dollar. According to Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak NEO, investors across global financial markets are increasingly moving towards the dollar to secure liquidity.

The dollar index was trading near 104, its highest level in around 19 months, according to Banerjee. Since gold and silver are priced internationally in dollars, a stronger American currency makes these metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially reducing demand.

2. US Federal Reserve rate hike expectations

Expectations of a possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve have also weighed on precious metals.

Gold and silver do not offer regular interest payments. Therefore, when interest rates rise or investors expect them to increase, interest-bearing investments can become more attractive.

This reduces the appeal of holding precious metals, adding to selling pressure.

3. Investors are selling assets to raise cash

The current correction is part of a wider sell-off across global financial markets, rather than an isolated fall in bullion.

Banerjee said selling pressure had spread to equities, cryptocurrencies, copper and other base metals. He explained that speculative investors were reducing their exposure, while some inventory holders could be selling assets to raise cash.

Producers are also increasingly looking to hedge against further price declines. These developments are reinforcing one another and adding to the downward pressure on precious metals.

He compared the current situation with January, when aggressive buying pushed gold and silver to record highs. According to him, the market is now witnessing the opposite trend, with selling becoming increasingly urgent.

4. Weak demand adds to the pressure

Weak spot demand has further contributed to the decline. Analysts said the sharp correction has encouraged some consumers to return to the market, particularly those who had been waiting for lower prices.

Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion and Refinery, said the recent correction had created some buying interest among consumers. However, retail demand remained cautious, with buyers preferring smaller and staggered purchases instead of bulk buying.

Silver has witnessed a sharper decline than gold during the correction.