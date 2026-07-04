Puri Jagannath: Why The Temple Idols Are Secretly Changed Every 12 Years? Find Out Now
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra begins on July 16, but its most intriguing ritual is Navakalebara. Every 12 years, neem wood idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are replaced in a secret ceremony that continues to fascinate devotees.
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What is the Navakalebara ritual?
This unique tradition at the Jagannath temple is called Navakalebara. 'Nava' means new and 'Kalebara' means body. So, it literally means 'new body'. The ritual involves replacing the old idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, and the Sudarshan Chakra with newly carved ones.
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Why the change every 12 years?
The whole city goes dark!
The idol replacement ceremony is a top-secret affair. During the ritual, the authorities cut the power supply to the entire city of Puri. The temple is surrounded by heavy security, and no one is allowed inside. Only a specially chosen head priest, who is blindfolded and wears gloves, transfers the 'Brahma Padartha' from the old idol to the new one. To this day, nobody has ever seen what this 'Brahma Padartha' is!
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Why only neem wood for the idols?
The rule of change
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