The idol replacement ceremony is a top-secret affair. During the ritual, the authorities cut the power supply to the entire city of Puri. The temple is surrounded by heavy security, and no one is allowed inside. Only a specially chosen head priest, who is blindfolded and wears gloves, transfers the 'Brahma Padartha' from the old idol to the new one. To this day, nobody has ever seen what this 'Brahma Padartha' is!

Snana Purnima: Over 4 lakh devotees throng Puri; massive security