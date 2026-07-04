IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, with intense spells of rain expected. An active monsoon phase will bring extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Gujarat, with widespread rain predicted across central and northern India.

Under the influence of a well-marked Low-Pressure Area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, monsoon is likely to continue in an active phase over central parts of the country during the next four to five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

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Red Alert and Heavy Rainfall Warning

The IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, with intense spells of rain expected in isolated places. With this active monsoon, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Gujarat from July 4 to 7; Madhya Maharashtra during July 4 to 6; Saurashtra and Odisha on July 4 and 5 and West Madhya Pradesh on July 4.

Rainfall Forecast for North India

According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on July 4 and 5, and on July 9 and 10, while the states are expected to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from July 6 to 8. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also expected in West Uttar Pradesh during July 4 to 7; East Uttar Pradesh during July 4 to 6; West Rajasthan during July 4 to 10 and East Rajasthan on July 4 and 10.

Forecast for Hilly Regions

In the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad region, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely during July 4 and 5 and on July 10, along with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during July 6 to 9. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness widespread rains from July 4 to 10. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) are likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during July 4 to 10, and are expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during July 4 and 5, IMD said.

Central and East India Outlook

In Central India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Chhattisgarh, East and West Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha during July 4 to 10, with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over East and West Madhya Pradesh during July 4 to 8; Chhattisgarh during July 6 to 8, with gusty winds likely over Vidarbha during July 4 to 8.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till July 10, and over Odisha till July 8. Odisha is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall on July 9 and 10, while Bihar will experience it till July 10. Moderate to intense lightning activity over Jharkhand on July 4, IMD stated.

Northeast and South India Update

In Arunachal Pradesh, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected during July 4 to 6 and during July 9 and 10, with heavy rainfall from July 6 to 10. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till July 10.

In Southern India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till July 10, along with north interior Karnataka during July 8 to 10 and south interior Karnataka and Telangana during July 6 to 10. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep till July 10.

Hot and Humid Conditions

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over East Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 4 and 5, and in Assam and Meghalaya till July 7.

Earlier today, the IMD issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall for districts including Sambalpur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Subarnapur (Sonepur), and the Angul area of Odisha for the next 24 hours. (ANI)