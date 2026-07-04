West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said the state will strengthen its Disaster Management Squad by increasing manpower. The move comes after a building collapse in Kolkata's Taratala killed 11 people. Every life is valuable, he stressed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that the state government will further strengthen the existing Disaster Management Squad by increasing its manpower, stressing that precautionary measures can help prevent several incidents and save lives.

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Speaking on the Disaster Management Squad, Adhikari said, "We will further strengthen the existing team. We will enhance the manpower. With precautions, we can prevent several incidents. Every life is valuable, and we can save each one. Good results will come."

The development comes in the wake of the tragic incident that has claimed 11 lives and left several others injured. A multi-storey under-construction godown shed collapsed near Brace Bridge in Kolkata's Taratala area on June 24, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies.

State's Preparedness and Political Contrast

On June 26, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also highlighted a significant shift in the state's disaster management capabilities, contrasting current initiatives with the practices of the previous administration (Trinamool Congress).

Speaking on the state's preparedness, Minister Ghosh criticised the lack of local infrastructure for emergency response during the tenure of the previous government. "When the previous government was in power for 15 years, they didn't even form a single NDRF team," Ghosh stated. He noted that the state was previously dependent on external support, adding, "The teams used to come from Odisha--cyclones would hit every year, yet the roads would only get cleared when the teams arrived from Odisha."

Outlining the current administration's strategy, he announced proactive measures taken by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, including the formation of a reserve force consisting of 200 personnel dedicated to NDRF operations. These specialised teams are slated for deployment in high-risk zones, specifically the Sundarbans, Kolkata, and various coastal areas. "We are making these preparations," Ghosh affirmed regarding the state's current readiness.

Accountability for Taratala Collapse

In addition to disaster management, Minister Ghosh addressed the recent collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Taratala on June 24. While the incident has drawn various political reactions, including remarks from TMC MLA Firhad Hakim, Ghosh maintained a focus on accountability over political discourse. "We have no interest in getting into a quarrel with TMC," Ghosh said.

Regarding the collapse, he emphasised a commitment to legal consequences, stating, "A major incident has occurred; whoever is responsible for it will be investigated and will face punishment."