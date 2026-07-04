Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring dismissed rift reports with Charanjit Singh Channi, vowing a united fight for Punjab. He warned against indiscipline and asserted Congress's dominance over BJP, while Jairam Ramesh defended the party's internal democracy.

Warring Dismisses Rift Reports, Warns Against Indiscipline

Punjab Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has dismissed reports of a rift with former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, asserting that the party will remain united to "fight together for Punjab" in the upcoming assembly elections. Responding to reports of a rift following demands from several leaders to appoint former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the state unit president, Warring stated, "I think in the days to come, you will find us all together, united on the same stage. Together, we will fight for Punjab."

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Warring downplayed the internal dissent, maintaining that senior leadership remains aligned with the party's direction. "I think Channi sahab or any senior leader did not say anything like that," he added, referring to the calls for a leadership change.

Taking a firm stance against the public display of dissatisfaction--including recent gatherings at Channi's residence where various MLAs voiced their support for a change in command--Warring declared that strict measures would follow. "Action will be taken against any individual who said anything like that. Everyone has the right to express themselves, but nobody has the right to be indisciplined," he emphasised.

Congress Chief Attacks BJP's Prospects in Punjab

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dismissing the latter's prospects in the state with a defiant assertion. Addressing the media in Chandigarh, the state Congress chief brushed off recent political developments favourable to the BJP, stating, "Let them (BJP) be happy for a day or two."

Warring further asserted his party's dominance in the state's political landscape, declaring, "Congress party will not let BJP even set foot inside Punjab."

Jairam Ramesh on Congress's Internal Democracy

Meanwhile, amid signs of a rift within the Punjab Congress after former Chief Minister and newly appointed Election Campaign Committee chief Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting of his supporters in Morinda, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asserted that the party functions democratically and allows differing opinions while maintaining a common objective.

Speaking to ANI on division within the Punjab unit, Ramesh said discipline was important, but unlike other parties, the Congress did not suppress dissent. "We are a democratic party. We don't suppress anyone's voice. I agree that discipline is necessary. People should know their limits. But we don't say, 'Do only this, say only this'. We explain things. We work democratically. If there is one democratic party in our country where people have the freedom to speak and think, it's the Congress party. So there are many voices, but the goal is one," he said.