TN Minister Vijay Balaji inaugurated a new school, libraries and Anganwadi centres in Vellore. A proposal to name the new Palar River road after spiritual orator Thirumuruga Kripananda Variyar will be placed before the CM for consideration.

Development Projects Inaugurated in Vellore

Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles Minister Vijay Balaji inaugurated a series of completed development projects in Vellore district, including a new school building, library buildings and Anganwadi centres, and said a proposal to name the newly constructed road across the Palar River after spiritual orator Thirumuruga Kripananda Variyar would be placed before the Chief Minister for consideration.

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The projects, inaugurated at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Katpadi, included a 23-classroom school building constructed at a cost of Rs 5.92 crore, two additional library buildings built at a cost of Rs 44 lakh and three Anganwadi centre buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 49 lakh.

Vellore District Collector Leela Alex and local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA's) were also present at the event. Responding to a question about Former Minister Durai Murugan's request, Vijay Balaji said the proposal to name the newly built Rs 100-crore road connecting Brahmapuram in Katpadi to Rangapuram in Vellore across the Palar River after Thirumuruga Kripananda Variyar would be placed before the Chief Minister for consideration.

Minister Addresses Local Concerns

Speaking to reporters after the function, Minister Vijay Balaji addressed concerns over traffic congestion caused by encroachments on roads in Katpadi. He said discussions had already been held with officials and that a detailed inspection would be carried out soon, following which appropriate action would be taken. When asked whether the State Government would distribute free dhotis and sarees for the upcoming Pongal festival, Balaji said steps would be taken to ensure that the welfare scheme reaches all eligible family ration card holders.

Focus on Handloom Sector Development

Earlier, while inspecting the Small-Scale Handloom Park at Kondasamudram in Gudiyatham of Vellore district. During the visit, Vijay Balaji reviewed the infrastructure facilities available at the handloom park and interacted with officials as well as members of the weaving community. He also discussed various initiatives aimed at strengthening the handloom sector and improving the welfare of weavers.

Vellore District Collector Leela Alex and local Members of the Legislative Assembly accompanied the Minister during the inspection.

Addressing the media, Vijay Balaji said that the Handlooms Department has been conducting field-level inspections across the state to identify measures for the development and growth of the sector. Emphasising the importance of the weaving community, the Minister said that weavers play a vital role in the state's economy and social fabric. (ANI)