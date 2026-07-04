PM Modi stated that India overcame the fuel shortage crisis from the West Asia conflict through 'visionary policies' and 'diplomatic power'. Inaugurating a refinery in Balotra, he also criticised the previous Congress government's lack of cooperation.

Asserting that the country implemented "visionary policies" during the recent fuel shortages amid the West Asia crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India did not merely recover from the unexpected challenge but positively used its "diplomatic power" to recover from the crisis.

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India's Visionary Policies

Speaking after the inauguration of refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Balotra, the prime minister added that the ruling party's success in implementing visionary policies for a decade "played a crucial role". "This is all unprecedented. India has made the right decisions at every level. Accurately assessed the crisis in time. Devised an effective strategy. Made balanced use of India's resources. India made positive use of its diplomatic power. And only then has India been able to recover from the crisis," PM Modi said on fuel shortages. PM Modi stated that the Congress government from 2018 to 2023 did not cooperate, and the work remained at a standstill. "Today I'm inaugurating the refinery project here. We signed the MoU in 2017, but the then Congress government from 2018 to 2023 did not cooperate, and the work remained at a standstill. The country did not recover from such an unexpected challenge merely by chance. The success of the visionary policies we have been implementing for a decade played a crucial role. You are well aware of my style of functioning: we are the ones who also inaugurate the projects for which we laid the foundation stone," PM Modi said on fuel shortages amid the West Asia crisis.

'New India' Prevailed Over Energy Crisis

The Prime Minister also stated how the will and efforts of the new India of the 21st century have prevailed heavily over the fuel and energy crisis arising due to the war in West Asia. "Today, from the soil of Rajasthan, I will discuss yet another strength of the nation. You too are witnessing that due to the war in West Asia, pandemonium has erupted across the entire world, with every country in distress. This war has given birth to the biggest energy crisis of the 21st century. Major countries today are grappling with fuel shortages. However, the will and efforts of the new India of the 21st century have prevailed over the biggest energy crisis of the 21st century," the Prime Minister added.

He said, "It was during the war that India began importing fuel from more than 40 countries. India gave a clear message to the world that for us, the national interest and the welfare of the nation's citizens are paramount."

Diplomacy Shone Through During Crisis

The prime minister asserted that the brilliance of India's diplomacy shone through during the time of the crisis. "The citizen is our god--this is our mantra. During the same time as the war, India's friendship with other countries proved extremely helpful. When this crisis began, prior to that, India used to import fuel from 25-26 countries. But during the time of the crisis, the brilliance of India's diplomacy shone through. Our good relations with other countries came in very handy during this hour of crisis," he added.

Managing the Financial Impact

PM Modi also noted that oil companies had to bear a loss of more than 75,000 crore rupees in diesel and petrol between April and June. "Between April and June alone, companies had to bear a loss of more than 75,000 crore rupees in diesel and petrol. And the responsibility of covering this loss was shouldered by the government treasury. We also reduced the excise duty by 10 rupees per litre and ensured that the burden on the public was not excessively heavy," PM Modi added.

PM Modi Hits Out at Opposition

Targeting the Opposition for spreading rumours, PM Modi said, "A lot of rumours were spread, people were scared, incited, and political games were played. But those with malicious intentions could not succeed. Even in far-flung areas, apart from minor hiccups, there was no major challenge in fuel supply."

The prime minister also alleged that some forces were publicly busy spreading rumours and fears, adding that every sensitive step taken at the policy and diplomatic levels will write history in future. "While some forces were publicly busy spreading rumours and fears, the scale on which work was being carried out day and night, and the manner in which the situation was being managed. That hard work, that effort, that patience, every sensitive step taken at the policy and diplomatic levels will one day write history," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated the first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district, marking a landmark achievement in the country's energy and petrochemical sector. (ANI)