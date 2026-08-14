VP C P Radhakrishnan addressed a seminar on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at Delhi University, stating its purpose is to foster unity, not bitterness. He stressed remembering the sacrifices and suffering for a stronger, united nation.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday addressed a National Seminar on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, organised by the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies, University of Delhi, in association with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR). The seminar was held on the theme 'The Partition of India - A Saga of Displacement, Separation and Resettlement' and focused on The Story of India's Partition (1947).

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President paid his deep respects to the survivors of Partition who were present at the seminar and said that the nation had gathered to reflect on "one of the most tragic and dehumanising chapters" in its history.

Remembering for Unity, Not Bitterness

The Vice-President emphasised that the purpose of remembering Partition is not to reopen old wounds with bitterness, but to move towards greater unity and harmony. As Bharat prepares to celebrate Independence Day, he said, the nation must pause to remember the sacrifices and suffering of those who lived through Partition.

CP Radhakrishnan noted that Independence brought freedom from colonial rule, but was accompanied by an unprecedented tragedy and one of the largest mass migrations in human history. He said that the scale of the tragedy remains a stark warning of the devastating consequences of division and hatred.

Preserving History for Future Generations

The Vice-President appreciated the University of Delhi for establishing the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies in 2023, dedicated to preserving and studying this history. He noted that, in a short period, the Centre has recorded the oral testimonies of more than a hundred Partition survivors and continues to engage young students through lectures, archives and public events.

"Our children deserve to know the truth of Partition," the Vice President said, stressing that a catastrophe of such magnitude cannot be reduced to a few lines in a textbook. He recalled the enduring wisdom that those who fail to remember the past risk repeating its tragedies.

Lessons and Consequences of Partition

Referring to the wider historical consequences of Partition, the Vice-President said that the hurried redrawing of borders created disputes that continue to have implications even today. He noted that Partition has had a lasting impact on India's defence policy, national security and relations with neighbouring countries.

Reflecting on the lessons of Partition and the importance of leadership in times of crisis, Radhakrishnan said that the will and determination of political leadership are important in taking difficult decisions in the larger national interest.

Recalling the incidents during Partition, the Vice-President emphasised the importance of preparedness and responsible decision-making, noting that decisions having a bearing on the safety and security of people should be taken with adequate advance notice. He stressed that the safety and security of everyone must always remain a paramount consideration.

A Divided Civilisation, A United Nation

He further observed that Partition was not merely a redrawing of political boundaries, but also divided a civilisational landscape that had remained interconnected for thousands of years. He referred to the disruption of access to several important civilisational, cultural and spiritual sites, including the Sindhu river, Kartarpur Sahib, Nankana Sahib, ancient Shaktipeeths, and the archaeological heritage of Harappa, Mohenjodaro and Takshashila.

The Vice-President urged citizens to place the nation above narrower identities and emphasised that no caste, religion or region can be more important than the nation. He said that every Indian should feel proud of being Indian and remain conscious of the shared civilisational heritage and national identity that binds the country together.

Honouring Survivors and Concluding Remarks

On the occasion, the Vice-President felicitated 15 Partition survivors in recognition of their courage, resilience and contribution to preserving the memories and lived experiences of Partition. The Vice-President also administered the 'No Drugs' pledge to the students, urging the younger generation to stay away from drugs and make healthy, responsible and constructive choices for their future.

Concluding his address, the Vice-President said that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day should remind the nation that freedom is precious, unity is essential, and peace can never be taken for granted.

The Vice-President also witnessed an exhibition organised by the ICHR and the University of Delhi on the occasion. He said that the exhibits offered a powerful reminder of the enormous human cost of Partition.

The seminar was attended by the Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi, Prof. Yogesh Singh; Chairman, ICHR, Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar; Dean of Colleges, Prof. Balram Pani; Registrar, Dr. Vikas Gupta, as well as academics, scholars, students and Partition survivors. (ANI)