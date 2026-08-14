Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Rahul Gandhi's conduct as 'indecent and undemocratic,' demanding an apology. This followed Gandhi's criticism of the Modi government's foreign policy and his allegations regarding China.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India's foreign policy, calling his conduct "indecent and undemocratic" and demanding an apology.

While addressing a press conference, Chouhan said, "I feel distressed. Democracy provides freedom of expression to everyone, but crossing lines is really painful." "First, they did not let Parliament function. Govt was ready to accept what they first demanded, but then they came out with a list. I say this as a citizen of India, the conduct of LoP was indecent and undemocratic; it crossed lines. Does this behove Congress? I strongly condemn this. He should apologise," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Criticises Modi Govt's Foreign Policy

Chouhan's remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi government's diplomatic approach, arguing that India's foreign policy should focus on safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth with foreign leaders.

Addressing the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention in New Delhi, Gandhi questioned the idea that foreign policy meant "hugging politicians" and said the Prime Minister's responsibility was to protect the country's interests. "You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also accused the government of "wrecking" India's foreign policy, saying India had failed to leverage its relationships with Iran, the US and Russia during the conflict in Iran. "War broke out in Iran. For India - had it recognised its own strength and had its leader been someone like Indira Gandhi--this presented the greatest opportunity in the world," he said. He claimed that Pakistan instead became a mediator while India and Prime Minister Modi "simply looked on".

Gandhi Alleges Govt Cover-Up on China Issue

The Congress leader also claimed that he was receiving information directly from the Prime Minister's Office and alleged that there was a "full-blown revolt" inside the government.

Gandhi further alleged that China had blocked Indian forces from patrolling certain areas along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and accused the government of pressuring media editors not to publish reports on the issue. "In our patrolling areas--specifically in Arunachal--China blocked us from patrolling. They essentially said, 'Look, all that is fine--it is indeed your land--but you cannot patrol here.' Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Narendra Modi have been completely deflated. They are calling up all the media editors, telling them, 'Don't publish this in your newspapers; suppress the story.' They are causing direct harm to the country without a second thought," Gandhi alleged.

He also criticised the government's handling of the Galwan incident and claimed that conflicting statements on whether Indian territory had been lost had weakened India's position in negotiations with China. Gandhi alleged that the government's foreign policy had been compromised for political and financial interests. (ANI)