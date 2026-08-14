President Droupadi Murmu said joint efforts are needed to safeguard students' future, noting the govt is reforming public exams to curb unfair means. She called students the architects of India's future in her Independence Day eve address.

Reforming Public Examinations The President said the objectives of government reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations and make the examination system more secure and trustworthy for the youth. "Our students are the architects of India's future. Just as the government and society must remain united to ensure national security, everyone must contribute through joint and concerted efforts to safeguard the present and future of our students. Public examinations become gateways to opportunities for our students," she said."The Government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth," she added. Harnessing the Power of India's Youth The President said that a wide range of new avenues are opening up for the youth through the Government's initiatives and emerging economic activities. "By exploring such new opportunities, our young people can embark on new paths to success. Physical and mental wellbeing of our youth forms the cornerstone of our country's future. Families and society also share the responsibility to motivate our youth to move ahead with enthusiasm," she said.Noting that 65 per cent of India's population is below the age of 35, the President said "this young population is our most valuable asset". "The youth of our country are talented, committed, and skilled. I have seen the innovative and practical solutions that young people are developing to address various challenges at the grassroots level. This reflects the dedication of our youth to society and the nation."The President said a new phase of space exploration has been ushered in through the recent successful rocket launch by a young team with an average age of just 28 years. She said many of the country's youth are embracing the culture of job creation as they pursue the path of self-employment. "The participation of young entrepreneurs has led to the creation of a strong start-up ecosystem in our country. Major global enterprises are impressed by the talent and dedication of Indian youth and entrust them with leadership roles. Such young achievers have enhanced the reputation of India's youth power across the world. Our younger generations strengthen my faith in India's bright and prosperous future," she said. Promoting Youth Development Through Sports The President said that sports are being adopted as a medium for promoting the development of our youth and for nation-building. "Under the Khelo India programme, sports ecosystem is being developed across the country, from the grassroots to the national level. The Government is making unprecedented investments to promote sports. These efforts are yielding good results. In international sports tournaments, there has been a remarkable leap in the performance and achievements of our sportspersons," she said. Ensuring Welfare of Senior Citizens President Murmu said that while the country has the world's largest young population, the number of senior citizens is also on the rise. The Government has taken several initiatives to improve the quality of life of senior citizens. "About 6 crore senior citizens of the age of 70 years and above can avail of free healthcare services of up to 5 lakh rupees per year. Society as a whole should be sensitive towards senior citizens, fostering a sense of belonging towards them and upholding their self-respect," she said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Asserting that students are the architects of India's future, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that everyone must contribute through joint and concerted efforts to safeguard the present and future of students while noting that public examinations become gateways to opportunities for the youth.In her Address to the Nation on the eve of Independence Day, President Murmu said the government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform public examinations. The remarks come in the backdrop of protests at Jantar Mantar against the NEET-UG examination leak that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. Students are also agitating in Jharkhand over "irregularities" in recruitment tests.The President said the objectives of government reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations and make the examination system more secure and trustworthy for the youth. "Our students are the architects of India's future. Just as the government and society must remain united to ensure national security, everyone must contribute through joint and concerted efforts to safeguard the present and future of our students. Public examinations become gateways to opportunities for our students," she said."The Government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations. The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth," she added.The President said that a wide range of new avenues are opening up for the youth through the Government's initiatives and emerging economic activities. "By exploring such new opportunities, our young people can embark on new paths to success. Physical and mental wellbeing of our youth forms the cornerstone of our country's future. Families and society also share the responsibility to motivate our youth to move ahead with enthusiasm," she said.Noting that 65 per cent of India's population is below the age of 35, the President said "this young population is our most valuable asset". "The youth of our country are talented, committed, and skilled. I have seen the innovative and practical solutions that young people are developing to address various challenges at the grassroots level. This reflects the dedication of our youth to society and the nation."The President said a new phase of space exploration has been ushered in through the recent successful rocket launch by a young team with an average age of just 28 years. She said many of the country's youth are embracing the culture of job creation as they pursue the path of self-employment. "The participation of young entrepreneurs has led to the creation of a strong start-up ecosystem in our country. Major global enterprises are impressed by the talent and dedication of Indian youth and entrust them with leadership roles. Such young achievers have enhanced the reputation of India's youth power across the world. Our younger generations strengthen my faith in India's bright and prosperous future," she said.The President said that sports are being adopted as a medium for promoting the development of our youth and for nation-building. "Under the Khelo India programme, sports ecosystem is being developed across the country, from the grassroots to the national level. The Government is making unprecedented investments to promote sports. These efforts are yielding good results. In international sports tournaments, there has been a remarkable leap in the performance and achievements of our sportspersons," she said.President Murmu said that while the country has the world's largest young population, the number of senior citizens is also on the rise. The Government has taken several initiatives to improve the quality of life of senior citizens. "About 6 crore senior citizens of the age of 70 years and above can avail of free healthcare services of up to 5 lakh rupees per year. Society as a whole should be sensitive towards senior citizens, fostering a sense of belonging towards them and upholding their self-respect," she said. (ANI)