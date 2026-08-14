Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked Rahul Gandhi to reply by Aug 28 to two breach of privilege notices filed by BJP MPs. The notices concern alleged 'unparliamentary and derogatory' remarks made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a debate.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought a response from Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by August 28 on two notices of alleged breach of privilege and contempt of the House over his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Breach of Privilege Notices Filed

In a letter dated August 14, Joint Secretary H Ram Prakash said that the notices were submitted by BJP MPs Anurag Singh Thakur and Sanjay Jaiswal.

The notice by Thakur, dated July 30, alleged that Rahul Gandhi used "unparliamentary and derogatory language" and levelled "grave allegations" against the Home Minister without giving advance notice under Rule 353 during the debate.

A separate letter dated July 29 by Sanjay Jaiswal requested that cognisance be taken of the alleged use of unparliamentary expressions by Gandhi and sought appropriate action under the Rules of Procedure.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, in its notice to Rahul Gandhi, asked him to furnish his reply/comments in the matter by August 28 "for the kind consideration of the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha."

Details of Jaiswal's Complaint

In his notice, Jaiswal said Gandhi, while participating in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, allegedly used expressions and remarks against the Union Home Minister that were "objectionable, derogatory and inconsistent with the established conventions of parliamentary discourse."

"While strong criticism of government policy is a legitimate and essential feature of parliamentary democracy, personal attacks and the use of language that is insulting, defamatory or otherwise unparliamentary cannot be permitted within the proceedings of this august House," Jaiswal said.

He referred to Rules 352 and 353, which deal with defamatory or incriminatory allegations and references to the conduct of a person during a discussion. Jaiswal also cited Rules 380, 373, 374 and 374A, under which the Speaker can order the expunction of unparliamentary expressions and take action in cases of disorderly conduct or disregard of the authority of the Chair.

He requested that any expression found to be unparliamentary, derogatory or violative of the Rules and conventions of the House be expunged under Rule 380. Jaiswal further sought that Rahul Gandhi be cautioned and warned by the Chair to maintain the standards of dignity, restraint and decorum expected from a Member of Parliament, and that further action under Rules 373, 374 or 374A be considered if his conduct is found to amount to disorderly or persistent disregard of the authority of the Chair. (ANI)