Uday Samant commented on Sharad Pawar's clarification about his party's internal matters. Pawar asserted his party's unity, stating none of his MPs would split, unlike Shiv Sena (UBT) which saw six MPs join the Eknath Shinde faction.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Friday said that if Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar has clarified everything regarding his party's internal politics, then there is nothing wrong with it. Speaking to ANI, Samant said, "If he has cleared up his party's internal matter, then there is nothing wrong with it."

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Pawar Asserts Party Unity Amid Sena (UBT) Split

The statement comes amid Pawar expressing confidence in his party's unity and loyalty, stating that while Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have split, none of the MPs of his party will break away. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Pawar said, "Shiv Sena UBT MPs have split, none of our MPs will split."

His assertion comes in response to speculations that NCP (SP) MPs and MLAs are in contact with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This follows weeks of turmoil for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which saw six of its MPs join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Lok Sabha MPs include Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

Sena (UBT) Approaches Lok Sabha Speaker

On June 25, Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to hear them before taking any decision. Sawant, who was accompanied by party MP Anil Desai, said they had written to the Speaker earlier too, following the parliamentary party meeting and have written to him again.

"You know that six of our Shiv Sena MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party left the party and joined another party. Anil Desai and I met the Lok Sabha Speaker last week and submitted a request regarding this matter. In that request, we stated that if any individual or MP comes to you individually or in a group and says they want to leave, you should protect the Constitution. This is our expectation," Sawant told reporters. (ANI|)