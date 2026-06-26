Speaking at the event, CM Dhami described the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a landmark reform that promotes equality and strengthens the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami showcased his government's achievements and future roadmap at Amar Ujala Samvad 2026, highlighting the successful implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), improvements in the Char Dham Yatra, youth employment initiatives, and infrastructure development. He said the state is working towards becoming a national model for good governance and sustainable growth.

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UCC Marks a Historic Reform

Speaking at the event, CM Dhami described the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a landmark reform that promotes equality and strengthens the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." He said Uttarakhand has become the first state in independent India to implement the law, calling it a major step toward social justice and legal uniformity.

Char Dham Yatra Becoming Safer and Better

The Chief Minister said the government has significantly improved arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra, with special emphasis on pilgrim safety, better infrastructure, digital monitoring, and efficient crowd management. He reiterated that ensuring a smooth and secure pilgrimage remains one of the state's top priorities.

Focus on Youth Employment

Dhami highlighted the government's efforts to create employment opportunities through skill development, entrepreneurship, tourism, and industrial investments. He said several initiatives have been launched to equip young people with industry-relevant skills while attracting investments that generate long-term employment in the state.

Tourism and Infrastructure Driving Growth

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand is expanding beyond religious tourism by promoting adventure, wellness, eco-tourism, and year-round travel. He also highlighted ongoing investments in roads, ropeways, healthcare, education, and digital infrastructure to accelerate economic growth across the state.

Vision for a Developed Uttarakhand

Concluding his address, Dhami said the government's focus remains on transparent governance, public welfare, and inclusive development. He expressed confidence that continued reforms and infrastructure investments would help Uttarakhand emerge as one of India's leading states in tourism, investment, and quality of life.