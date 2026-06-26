A fire broke out at Lucknow's Lok Bandhu Hospital but was extinguished with no casualties. Meanwhile, the LDA is set to demolish the Aliganj building involved in a previous fatal fire for illegal commercial use on residential premises.

A fire broke out early Friday morning at the Asha Jyoti Centre operated within Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow. According to the Fire Media Cell, the incident was reported at around 5:50 am to the Fire Station Alambagh, following which two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot under the instructions of the Chief Fire Officer Dharmpal Singh.

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The fire, which originated in the electrical panel board of the Asha Jyoti Centre, was already being doused by the hospital's fire safety staff upon the arrival of the fire personnel. Firefighters later used hose lines to completely extinguish the blaze. The electrical panel and false ceiling were damaged in the incident. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the fire.

LDA to demolish building from fatal Aliganj fire

Meanwhile, in a separate case in UP, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated demolition proceedings against the building involved in the Aliganj coaching centre fire incident that claimed 15 lives, stating that commercial activities were being carried out on premises approved for residential use. According to the LDA, notices have been issued to the building owners after the construction was found to be in violation of the sanctioned building plan. The authority said the owners have been asked to submit their response within 15 days, failing which demolition proceedings will be initiated under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act.

"Bulldozer action to be taken against the illegal building involved in the Aliganj fire incident. Commercial activities were being conducted on premises sanctioned for residential use. Action has been initiated after construction was found to be in violation of the approved building plan," the LDA said. (ANI)