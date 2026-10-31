Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan demands legal reforms after a minor driving a luxury car killed a 55-year-old man in Kochi, urging authorities to ensure the influential do not escape justice through legal loopholes.

Opposition Leader Visits Bereaved Family

Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Keralam Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday visited the residence of 17-year-old Jayabalakrishnan, who died in a road accident in Cheranalloor in Kochi, and called for appropriate changes in the law to ensure that influential and wealthy individuals do not escape accountability by using legal privileges. Speaking to reporters after meeting the bereaved family, Vijayan said the family was confused and anxious about the government's stance on the issue and whether justice would be delivered. He also said the incident had been discussed during the legislative assembly session.

"The victim's family was totally confused about the government's stance on this issue. This issue was even a matter of discussion at the legislative assembly session. The family was anxious about whether justice would be delivered. Family members and Public consciousness believe that a culprit is being favoured because of his underage privilege," he said. "Family members told me that the law should change accordingly. There should be appropriate changes. We can't allow the influential and rich to escape their wrongdoings using privileges," Vijayan said.

Details of the Investigation

Accident Circumstances and Legal Charges

The incident involves a luxury car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of an Additional District Judge, which rammed into a scooter from behind in Cheranalloor, resulting in the death of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Manjali. The car, which allegedly hit the scooter early in the morning, is registered in the name of the teenager's father, who serves as an Additional District Judge. As part of the investigation, the District Crime Branch (DCB) conducted an evidence-collection raid late Tuesday night to gather material related to the accident. Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said that the police initially registered a case under the provision relating to death caused by negligence, based on the initial First Information Statement (FIS). However, the case was subsequently altered to Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide, after evidence emerged indicating that the vehicle was allegedly overspeeding.

According to the preliminary police report, the teenager was not under the influence of alcohol. However, his blood samples were collected for further analysis. The teenager was taken into police custody following the incident. The investigation is currently underway, with the District Crime Branch collecting evidence and the police proceeding with further action in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures. (ANI)

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