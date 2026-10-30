2 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Low-Pressure

The low-pressure system is moving west-northwestwards. Meteorologists expect it to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea by October 31 (Saturday). The system is advancing towards the AP coast and may make landfall between Machilipatnam and Bapatla around November 2 or 3. IMD will soon confirm if it matures into a full-scale cyclone.