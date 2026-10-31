The DMK Women's Wing staged a major protest in Thoothukudi, accusing the TVK government of failing to maintain law and order amid rising concerns over crime, drug trafficking, and the safety of women and children in the state.

DMK Women's Wing Stages Protest in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 (ANI): The DMK Women's Wing staged a massive protest near the Chidambara Nagar bus stop in Thoothukudi on Saturday, condemning the TVK government over what it alleged was a "deterioration in law and order and an increase in murders, robberies and crimes against women." P Geetha Jeevan, DMK North District Secretary and former minister, participated in the protest and addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, she alleged that "women and children were not safe under the TVK government". She further remarked that the police department had also become "ineffective", just like a "dummy Chief Minister". Claiming that "66 murders had taken place in Thoothukudi district over the past four months", Geetha Jeevan alleged that the TVK government had become a "haven for drug trafficking and sexual offenders."

Protest Leadership and Participation

The protest was presided over by state DMK Women's Wing Deputy Organiser Jessie Pon Rani. North District DMK Women's Wing office-bearers Kavitha Kandhakumar, Ramalakshmi Shankar, Saradha Pon Isakki and Dayanidhi Veerapandian were among those who led the event. Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, along with DMK functionaries from the corporation, municipalities, unions, town panchayats, wards and local units, and a large number of Women's Wing members, participated in the protest and raised slogans against the government.

MK Stalin Criticizes State Administration

On Friday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the state administration, criticising the TVK-led government for a complete breakdown of law and order. Stalin, in a post on X, stated that the current government has failed to exercise proper administrative oversight or address rising safety concerns, alleging that the TVK government has completely ruined law and order. “The TVK government is a spineless, incompetent lot that neither possesses any sense of its own nor heeds the advice of others has completely ruined law and order!!” Stalin wrote a day ago. (ANI)

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