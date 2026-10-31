Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train in Varanasi, praising its ergonomic design and passenger-focused features that promise superior comfort for overnight travel between the city and New Delhi.

Minister Inspects New Vande Bharat Sleeper

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected the newly introduced Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train and lauded its state-of-the-art features, calling it an "excellent service" tailored specifically for overnight travel. Speaking to ANI, after reviewing the coaches, Vaishnaw emphasised that passenger comfort and operational efficiency were prioritised during every stage of development.

"The Vande Bharat Sleeper is an excellent service for overnight journeys. It has been designed with great care; every detail was considered during the design process," Vaishnaw said.

Enhanced Features and Design

Highlighting the ergonomic design and improved accessibility inside the coaches, the Railway Minister noted that special provisions have been made for passengers occupying upper and middle berths. "There are toilet facilities for the loco pilots, and special attention has been given to the arrangements for accessing the middle and upper berths. If you take a look inside the train, you will see that a dedicated pantry area has been provided, along with separate storage facilities. Regarding the stairs provided for climbing onto the berths—great care has been taken to ensure passengers can climb up comfortably. There are separate charging points for passengers in the upper berths and for those in the lower berths," he stated.

Crew Comfort and Operational Efficiency

Underlining the holistic design philosophy of the semi-high-speed train, Vaishnaw added that the operational crew's comfort had also been adequately addressed. "Every aspect has been designed with passenger needs in mind. Additionally, there are dedicated seats for the train crew and loco staff; if you look at the end of this coach, you’ll see a space specifically arranged for the staff," the minister said.

Route and Connectivity Benefits

The Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Varanasi and New Delhi will strengthen connectivity between one of India's most prominent spiritual and cultural destinations and the national capital. Varanasi attracts pilgrims, domestic and international tourists, students and other visitors throughout the year. Improved overnight connectivity with New Delhi will provide greater convenience to passengers travelling for religious, educational, professional, administrative and tourism-related purposes.

The service will connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad, before reaching New Delhi. These stations serve important urban centres and provide connectivity to surrounding districts, helping extend the benefits of modern rail travel to a wider passenger base. The new service will depart Varanasi at 20:50 and arrive in New Delhi at 06:10 the following morning. In the return direction, it will depart New Delhi at 21:40 and reach Varanasi at 07:10 the following day. (ANI)

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