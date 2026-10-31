CM Rekha Gupta has approved 2,345 new posts for the Delhi Fire Service, marking the biggest cadre restructuring in its 84-year history to improve response times and enhance safety infrastructure for the rapidly expanding metropolitan capital.

Delhi Fire Service Expansion Approved

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): In a major decision aimed at strengthening Delhi’s firefighting and emergency rescue services, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the creation of 2,345 additional posts across various categories in the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the CMO said in a statement.

"For the first time in the 84-year history of the department, established in 1942, such a large-scale cadre restructuring is being undertaken. With this decision, the total number of sanctioned posts in the department will increase from 3,096 to 5,441," as per the CMO.

Strategic Strengthening of Emergency Response

The Chief Minister said it was essential to strengthen the fire service in line with the city’s growing needs to ensure the safety of Delhi’s residents and save lives. Under the restructuring, the number of posts will be increased across various ranks and categories, including Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Divisional Officer, Assistant Divisional Officer, Station Officer, Sub-Officer, Leading Fireman, Fire Operator, Peon and Gardener, as per the statement.

"This will increase the availability of personnel at every level, from senior supervisory positions to frontline staff engaged in firefighting and rescue operations. It will also help streamline the department’s organisational structure, ensure better discharge of responsibilities at different levels and improve its efficiency during emergencies," read the statement.

Addressing Urban Challenges

CM Rekha Gupta said Delhi’s rapidly growing population, expanding urban areas, densely populated settlements, high-rise buildings, industrial establishments and complex infrastructure were creating new challenges for firefighting and emergency services.

"Every minute matters in the event of a fire or any other disaster. Adequate trained manpower, a strong leadership structure and the ability to respond quickly play a decisive role in protecting people and their property," she said.

She said that in a rapidly developing metropolitan city like Delhi, the role of the fire service goes beyond putting out fires. "Apart from fire incidents, the department also plays an important role in dealing with accidents, emergencies and rescue operations. It is therefore essential to ensure adequate manpower and a strong command structure at every level. The creation of 2,345 additional posts is not merely a decision to increase the workforce, but an important investment in Delhi’s public safety, institutional capacity and future requirements, she added," read the statement.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the long-awaited cadre restructuring would provide the department with a stronger institutional foundation and enable it to discharge its firefighting and emergency response responsibilities more effectively.

"Public safety remains one of the government’s highest priorities. Given Delhi’s changing needs and growing fire risks, the fire service must have adequate manpower, a strong supervisory structure and the capacity to deal with every situation," he said.

He added that the decision, taken on the initiative of CM Rekha Gupta, was an important step towards making Delhi a safer, disaster-resilient capital that is more accountable to its citizens. (ANI)

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