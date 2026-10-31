Andhra Pradesh is still recovering from the impact of Cyclone Arnab when another weather system formed over the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns along the state's coastline.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the low-pressure area is expected to intensify into a depression on October 31. The system is likely to strengthen gradually and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, prompting meteorologists to closely monitor its development.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining regions persisted on Friday morning. The associated cyclonic circulation extended up to approximately 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the adjoining Andaman Sea by October 31.