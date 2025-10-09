- Home
- India
- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorm, Lightning, Rain Alert Issued for THESE Places
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorm, Lightning, Rain Alert Issued for THESE Places
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather: Weather departments are warning that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in danger not from rain, but from lightning. They've announced that there's a chance of rain with lightning in several places on Thursday as well
Weather in the Telugu States
Rain has eased in the Telugu states, now limited to a few spots. With dry weather elsewhere, rivers have calmed, and the flood risk is over. Farmers are back to their work.
Trough Effect
No heavy rain is forecast as there are no low-pressure systems. But a trough from Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar will bring moderate rain with lightning to North Andhra and Rayalaseema.
Lightning Danger for These Districts Today
Today, the Disaster Management Authority warns of rain with lightning in AP districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Light to moderate rain with lightning is also likely in other areas.
Farmers, Laborers Be Careful
Strong winds and lightning are still a danger. The Disaster Management Authority urges caution, telling farmers not to shelter under trees, as they attract lightning and can fall.
Rain with Lightning in Telangana
Hyderabad's weather center forecasts moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in several Telangana districts today. People are advised to be cautious.