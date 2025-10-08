- Home
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The weather department is warning of a chance of dangerous rains in the Telugu states. Do you know which districts are likely to get such rains on Wednesday?
Rains, Rains Everywhere in the Telugu States
The southwest monsoon is withdrawing, but rains continue in the Telugu states. Heavy downpours flooded AP and Telangana in August and September. People hoped for relief in October, but the weather department's warnings of more rain this month are causing concern.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday
The weather dept warned of rain in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (08-10-25) due to a trough. Moderate to heavy rain with lightning is likely in Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Other districts are also on alert. The Disaster Management Authority advises caution.
Highest Rainfall in AP Recorded Here
Heavy rains hit the state yesterday (Oct 7). By 5 PM, the Disaster Management Authority reported rainfall of 90mm in D. Polavaram (Kakinada), 70.5mm in Anakapalli, and 66.5mm in Cheepurupalli (Vizianagaram), with other areas also receiving significant rain.
Lightning Danger in These Districts
APSDMA issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for several districts due to lightning risk. People are urged to stay safe. Tragically, a lightning strike at a Srikakulam quarry killed three migrant workers and critically injured another.
Rains in Telangana on Wednesday
Heavy rains are hitting Telangana. The Hyderabad Met Centre forecasts moderate to heavy showers today (Oct 8) with thunderstorms and gusty winds. A yellow alert is in effect for several districts, and rains will continue in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.