Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu Division. The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; SJM Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ J&K; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID; Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP, Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; M Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Jammu Division.

Dismantling Terror Networks

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its meticulous investigation and quick response in dismantling the Pan-India Terror Network. "Our 360-degree approach to counter-terrorism with massive crackdowns on terror financing, narco-terror links, Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and sympathisers is focused on dismantling the entire support structure to terrorists. Our coordinated efforts will ensure that the remnants of the terror ecosystem are completely wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Directives on Vigilance and Zero Tolerance

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to remain vigilant and watchful of emerging security challenges.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism and asked the officials to take the strongest possible action against terror sympathisers, OGWs and terror elements who are trying to radicalise youth.

He directed the officials to intensify intelligence-led operations against terrorists and concerted efforts to monitor digital platforms being used by terror outfits for radicalisation and funding. (ANI)