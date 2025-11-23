Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 seed capital to 24,827 women in Rangapara under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. The scheme aims to empower women and help them build an economic future and self-reliance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, as a part of the State government's sustained efforts for women empowerment, distributed Rs 10,000 seed capital to each of the 24,827 beneficiaries of Rangapara Legislative Assembly Constituency at a programme held at Rangapara in Sonitpur district.

With today's distribution, over nine lakh beneficiaries across 41 constituencies have benefited under MMUA to uplift the households and empower women to build their economic future.

CM on Women Empowerment and MMUA

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that the government has distributed seed capital to bolster women's empowerment. He said that the MMUA has helped women in rural areas, along with urban areas. The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to building economic self-reliance among the women.

"Women who once focused mainly on household duties are now getting empowered through government incentives. Although they took part in the Assam Movement and made important contributions in different affairs, their role was largely confined to household chores. However, the present government realising the indomitable courage and strength of the women, vowed to use their strength for the growth of the state. Therefore, our government introduced MMUA and extensively used the fund through self-help groups to help women step beyond their homes. About forty lakh women now belonging to different parts of the state formed self-help groups and got engaged in productive work that raises their family income," he said.

Three-Stage MMUA Scheme

He said that the Prime Minister has stressed the need to help women become self-reliant and become a lakhpati. "This vision led to the launch of several schemes, including Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan for the empowerment of women. The scheme has three stages. In the first stage, beneficiaries receive Rs. 10,000. When they use this fund productively, they will receive Rs. 25,000 in the second stage and Rs. 50,000 in the third stage," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister urged the women beneficiaries of Rangapara constituency to utilise the fund effectively to enable themselves to qualify for the next stage.

Expansion of Orunodoi and Other Welfare Schemes

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also spoke about the Orunodoi scheme, and he said the scheme began with an amount of Rs. 830 and now provides Rs. 1250. It once covered 16 lakh women and has now expanded to benefit 40 lakh women. He said that a special gift will reach the beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme early next year. "Families with ration cards will get pulses, sugar, and salt at subsidised rates. From January next year, the government will launch a scheme for male students," he said.

Dr. Sarma also spoke about the schemes that the State government has introduced in the recent times. These include Nijut Moina scheme for daughters, free admission to educational institutions, free rice etc through ration cards, and free medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh through Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Assam. He said that the earlier governments could not launch such schemes in ways that would have helped every section of society. He noted that through MMUA, more than 24 thousand women in Rangapara constituency have gained financial benefits, and more than 27 thousand women have gained benefits under the Orunodoi scheme. He added that 1847 girls received benefits through Nijut Moina, and forty-two thousand families received free rice through ration cards.

Infrastructure Development in Rangapara

He said that the government has taken several steps to develop the constituency socially, economically, culturally, etc. He said that under Asom Mala 2.0, the road from Ghoirali Tea Estate to Borjuli Tini Ali has been completed 90 per cent. He noted that the government has approved nearly Rs. 154 crore for road construction in the constituency. He added that Rangapara is moving forward with rapid development through the building of anganwadi centres, model schools in eight tea estates, roads along garden lines, flyovers, and the introduction of a science stream in the college.

Member of Parliament Ranjit Dutta, MLAs Padma Hazarika, Krishna Kamal Tati, Ganesh Limbu, and Prithviraj Rabha, Mission Director ASRLM Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, Rangapara Municipal Board Chairman Harishdhan Das, and other distinguished personalities.

CM Visits Gupteshwar Temple

Earlier today, the Chief Minister visited the Gupteshwar Temple in Shingri in Sonitpur district and offered prayers to Lord Shiva for the welfare of all sections of the people of the state. He also inaugurated the Atirudra Mahayajna, organised for the well-being of humanity. (ANI)