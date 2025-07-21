Image Credit : X/SolankySrinivas

Weather

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Weather Update: People in Telugu states are now experiencing the monsoon season... For almost the past two months, it has been the monsoon season, but there has been no sign of rain. The rains that fell at the end of May... There was no rain in June, not only in Telangana but also in Andhra Pradesh. So, at a time when hopes were given up on the rains this time, Varuna showed mercy.

For the past four or five days, the weather in both the Telugu states has completely changed... Heavy and very heavy rains are falling. As a result, rivers, streams and ravines are overflowing... Ponds and reservoirs are filled with water. People, especially farmers, are overjoyed with these rains.