Image Credit : our own

Chennai Weather

The scorching summer heat has subsided in most districts of Tamil Nadu, giving way to refreshing rain. While the temperature had briefly cooled down, it has risen again, making people hesitant to venture outdoors. In light of this, the Meteorological Department has issued the following weather update for Tamil Nadu:

Due to variations in the speed of westerly winds, on 11-07-2025 and 12-07-2025: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal. On 13-07-2025 and 14-07-2025: Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.