A video circulating on social media has piqued the interest of many viewers, showing a lady placing her infant inside the storage compartment of a scooter before driving away. The incident has raised concerns about the child's safety and elicited angry comments on social media. Many people feel that the situation depicted in the video is dangerous. Scooter storage compartments are typically designed to hold goods such as helmets, purses, or other possessions, not infants or passengers. As a result, some viewers chastised the woman and deemed the conduct hazardous.

The video begins with a woman standing outside what appears to be a home entrance. She is seen holding a little infant in her arms and standing close to a scooter parked at the entryway. The scooter's seat is then raised, revealing the storage compartment beneath.

As seen in the video, the mother carefully unlocks the container and slips the infant inside. The infant looks to be sleeping soundly as the mom adjusts the baby's position within the box. After placing the infant inside, she lowers the scooter seat and shuts the storage compartment. The child is no longer visible once the seat is closed. In the following scene, the woman sits on the scooter and prepares to go. She adjusts the handlebar and starts riding the scooter away from the spot.

Netizens Fumed

Many social media users urged local authorities to locate the mother and coach her on kid safety. Some emphasised the necessity of raising knowledge about safe ways to travel with infants on two wheels.

Others condemned it as a desperate attempt to gain internet celebrity, claiming the action was organised just to increase views.

One user said, "People would do anything for reels. Well, there's a cut exactly where she sits on the scooty, so I'm hoping she gets him out immediately. But such behaviour should not be encouraged."

Another person said, "Heartbreaking." Poverty and blazing heat compel naive moms to make difficult decisions with little help. Shaming will not rescue children; only true welfare, secure transportation, and protection can. "Stand with the vulnerable!"

Another individual added, "Social media clout has made some people forget the basics of parenting."