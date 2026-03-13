BRS leader KTR has written to Amit Shah alleging CM Revanth Reddy's benami links to KLSR Infratech. He accused the firm of getting contracts despite insolvency and urged a central probe into the matter and the state's deteriorating law and order.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah raising serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana and the alleged irregular allocation of government contracts to KLSR Infratech Private Limited, a company linked to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a benami entity, according to a release.

Allegations of Evidence Tampering and Misuse of Authority

In his letter written on Thursday, KTR alleged that during the investigation of cases related to KLSR Infratech, the state government tampered with evidence under the directions of the Chief Minister. He termed it extremely unfortunate that government officials informed the High Court that crucial evidence collected in the case had gone missing.

KTR stated that this incident reflects the alarming decline of law and order in the state and the pressure being exerted on investigative agencies. He alleged that the Chief Minister misused his authority and pressured officials to destroy evidence to protect his benami company. He further said that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated to such an extent that public confidence in the police and investigative agencies has been severely eroded.

Irregular Allocation of Government Contracts

Despite the company undergoing insolvency proceedings, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has awarded massive government contracts to KLSR Infratech, KTR said. According to reports, contracts worth more than Rs 2,500 crore have been allotted to the company even while it is undergoing insolvency proceedings. These include irrigation works, drinking water supply projects, Young India Integrated School projects, and major road construction works.

"Such decisions raise serious questions about compliance with government procurement norms, financial eligibility, and transparency in the tendering process," KTR said, as per the release.

Legal Proceedings and Coercive Actions

KTR also stated that the association between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and KLSR Infratech is widely known. The insolvency proceedings of the company are currently under consideration before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

NCLAT Proceedings Questioned

KTR noted that on August 13, 2025, tribunal member Justice Sharad Kumar reportedly recused himself from hearing the case, citing attempts to influence the proceedings.

Enforcement Actions Raise Concerns

He also referred to reports stating that AS Met Corp, the company that initiated insolvency proceedings against KLSR in 2022, faced enforcement actions from state authorities soon after the new government assumed office in Telangana in December 2023. As part of these actions, the arrest of a 75-year-old cancer patient reportedly raised serious humanitarian and legal concerns.

Missing Evidence and Forensic Lab Fire

KTR further pointed out that during the hearing of Writ Petition No. 18267/2025 in the Telangana High Court, it was revealed that several key documents seized as evidence had gone missing from official custody. "The Hon'ble Chief Justice reportedly expressed serious concern over the disappearance of these documents. Additionally, a recent fire incident at the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory has raised further concerns about the safety of crucial forensic evidence," KTR said.

Demand for Central Investigation

Considering these developments, KTR urged the Government of India to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the financial irregularities, allocation of contracts, and possible money laundering linked to KLSR Infratech. He requested that central investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

KTR stated that a transparent and independent investigation is essential to safeguard public funds, ensure accountability in governance, and restore public confidence in the rule of law. As per the release, KTR said that copies of the letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also been sent to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. (ANI)