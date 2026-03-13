West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met with the newly appointed Governor RN Ravi, assuring full cooperation. Adhikari gifted him a Bhagavad Gita. Ravi recently took oath, replacing former Governor CV Ananda Bose who resigned.

Suvendu Adhikari Meets New Governor

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday held a cordial courtesy meeting with the newly appointed Governor of West Bengal, RN Ravi, at Lok Bhavan, Kolkata. During the meeting, Adhikari assured the Governor of his full cooperation and coordination in matters concerning the overall development of the state, maintenance of law and order, and public welfare initiatives. He also presented the Governor with a copy of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, extending his best wishes for a successful and productive tenure.

"Today, I had the honour and privilege of a very cordial courtesy meeting with His Excellency; the new Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, Shri RN Ravi Ji at the Lok Bhavan in Kolkata. I conveyed my full cooperation and coordination with His Excellency as the Leader of the Opposition, for the overall development of the State, maintenance of Law and Order, and all public welfare initiatives. I also presented him Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and wished him for a successful and productive tenure," Adhikari posted on X.

RN Ravi Takes Oath as New West Bengal Governor

Meanwhile, former IPS officer and the former Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, took oath as the Governor of West Bengal at a ceremony in Lok Bhawan on Thursday in Kolkata. He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Senior Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

RN Ravi also greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after taking the oath. He was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal as part of a broader administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Former Governor CV Ananda Bose's Resignation

Earlier, Former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said that his decision to resign from the post was a "conscious" one and that the reasons behind it would remain confidential for now. "The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes," Bose said while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.

Bose on Saturday tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. In his resignation letter dated March 5, Bose expressed gratitude to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their guidance during his tenure.

He also thanked the people of West Bengal for the affection he received while serving in the state and said that his "innings in West Bengal" had come to a close. According to a statement shared by Lok Bhavan in Kolkata, Bose is set to return to his home state of Kerala, where he plans to contribute towards the goal of "Viksit Bharat" under the guidance of the national leadership. (ANI)