Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Unseasonal Rain Predicted, Is This an Early Monsoon Sign?
Get your umbrellas out, Bengal! The weather is taking a turn with non-stop rain expected across most districts in North and South Bengal. The Met department has issued a warning.
Spring showers!
It's the month of Falgun, which is peak spring time. But unseasonal rains are drenching Kolkata, from north to south. The Alipore Met Office says this bad weather will continue for a few more days.
Thursday rain
Kolkata and its surrounding areas received rain on Thursday. The Alipore Met Office has also forecast scattered showers for the northern districts. This isn't a one-day affair; rain is expected across the state for the next few days.
Reason for the bad weather
The Alipore Met Office explains that a cyclonic circulation is currently over Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal. It's located 1.5 km above sea level. A trough is also present, pulling in a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, leading to storms and rain across the state.
Rain will increase from Sunday
According to the Alipore Met Office, the rain will get heavier in both North and South Bengal starting Sunday. This unseasonal spell might last until next Wednesday, with thunderstorms predicted for both regions.
Kolkata's weather
Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 26.2°C, which is 3.6 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32°C. The sky will remain cloudy today and tomorrow, but there's no specific alert for the city yet.
Sunday bad weather
The Alipore Met Office has forecast thunderstorms for Kolkata and nearby areas on Sunday and Monday. Expect gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h.
Temperature
The Met Office predicts no major temperature change in the southern districts for the next 7 days. Day temperatures might rise by 2-3°C, but they will naturally drop after the rains, as is the norm.
North Bengal's weather
The Met Office has issued a bad weather forecast for North Bengal. It states that Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will continue to receive heavy rain on Friday. In fact, Jalpaiguri has already witnessed hailstorms today.
Rain in other districts
Rain is predicted for all districts in North Bengal, including Darjeeling and Cooch Behar. These showers could be accompanied by gusty winds blowing at 40-50 km/h.
Alert issued in South Bengal
The Alipore Met Office has warned that rain could intensify in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas on Sunday. Howrah, Hooghly, and both North and South 24 Parganas might see thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Other districts are also likely to get rain.
