Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued in 15 districts; Check forecast
According to a report from the Chennai Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is likely in 15 districts, including Nilgiris and Coimbatore, today due to a lower atmospheric circulation.
Chennai Meteorological Centre
The Chennai Met Office says heavy rain is likely in 15 districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Vellore, and Trichy. A low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea has weakened. A lower atmospheric circulation persists over South India and the Kanyakumari sea area.
Heavy rain warning in 15 districts
Due to this, light to moderate rain with 30-40 km/h winds is likely in many places in TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, and more.
Heavy rain warning for tomorrow
Similarly, tomorrow, light to moderate rain with 30-40 km/h winds is expected in North & South TN. Heavy rain is possible in Coimbatore's hilly areas, Nilgiris, Erode, and more.
October 10
Light to moderate rain is likely in North & South TN, Puducherry, & Karaikal, with 30-40 km/h winds. Heavy rain is possible in Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, & other districts.
October 11
Light to moderate rain with 30-40 km/h winds is likely in some places in TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and more.
October 12
Light to moderate rain with 30-40 km/h winds is likely in some places in TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Coimbatore's hilly areas, Nilgiris, and more.
Moderate rain in Chennai
Today, Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible in some areas. Max temp 34-35°C, min temp 26-27°C. A similar forecast is expected for tomorrow.