The search covered all areas, from the sanctums to the entrances, while the Madurai Meenakshi temple was crowded with devotees. No explosives were discovered, and authorities ultimately declared the threat to be a hoax.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): World famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple received a bomb threat via e-mail on Saturday, October 4, according to the police. The threat targeting the renowned temple triggered extensive security operations in the aftermath. According to Madurai city police, an email threat was sent to the Director General of Police (DGP) office this morning claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. The world-famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple attracts thousands of devotees every day from various states. As it is currently exam vacation and also Pradosham day today, there has been a heavy influx of devotees since morning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Security Tightened

Following this, the Madurai City Bomb Disposal Unit police personnel, along with sniffer dogs, conducted intensive searches inside the temple, including the sanctums of Goddess Amman and Lord Swami, the Golden Flag Mast area, the Annadhanam (free meal) hall, and the Teppakulam (temple tank) area. Later, thorough checks were also conducted at the four gopuram (tower) entrances of the temple, areas accessible to devotees, mobile phone deposit counters, and the coconut stalls in front of the temple. Additionally, the footwear storage area and all surrounding locations were rigorously searched by the bomb disposal unit and police personnel. After three hours of search operations, the official confirmed that no explosive materials were found and reported that the bomb threat was a hoax.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)