Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Rain Expected In Southern Districts Amid Heatwave; Check
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: While Tamil Nadu is battling rising summer heat, a trough is expected to bring some relief. The Met department has forecast light rains for Kanyakumari and districts along the Western Ghats
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
People struggling with the heat
The summer heat in Tamil Nadu is getting worse day by day. Districts like Vellore and Karur are already recording temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. People are now avoiding going out between 9 am and 4 pm. Amidst this intense heat, the weather office has shared a crucial rain update.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Google
Rain warning for Kanyakumari
A trough is forming at an altitude of 0.9 km, stretching from interior Odisha to the Gulf of Mannar. It passes over South Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and the interior parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Because of this, the Met department says Kanyakumari and the Western Ghats districts might get light rain today and tomorrow. The rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will likely see dry weather.
35
Image Credit : our own
Rain in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli
The weather forecast says that from April 13 to 17, a few places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and the Western Ghats districts could receive light rain. Meanwhile, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to have dry weather.
45
Image Credit : our own
Heat will increase
Today and tomorrow, the maximum temperature in a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could be 2-3°C higher than normal. This trend will continue from April 13 to 15. The Met department has also warned that high heat and humidity between April 11 and 13 might cause discomfort in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
55
Image Credit : our own
Chennai Meteorological Centre
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today and tomorrow. The Chennai Meteorological Centre has forecast a maximum temperature of around 36-37°C and a minimum temperature of about 27°C.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos