2 5 Image Credit : Google

Rain warning for Kanyakumari

A trough is forming at an altitude of 0.9 km, stretching from interior Odisha to the Gulf of Mannar. It passes over South Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and the interior parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Because of this, the Met department says Kanyakumari and the Western Ghats districts might get light rain today and tomorrow. The rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will likely see dry weather.