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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain in Parts of Tamil Nadu Today, Chennai to Stay Cloudy
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu may see scattered rain today, especially in the Western Ghats and nearby districts, while Chennai could receive light showers. Temperatures remain steady, but humidity may cause discomfort in some areas
Rain Alert for Western Ghats and Nearby Districts
The Meteorological Department has indicated that districts along the Western Ghats are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today. These showers may be accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated locations. Nearby regions could also experience brief spells of rain, bringing some relief from the heat.
Light Showers Expected Across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
For the rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, only light rainfall is expected at isolated places. While widespread rain is unlikely, occasional drizzles may occur, keeping weather conditions slightly cooler but not drastically changing the overall climate.
Chennai Weather: Partly Cloudy with Humid Conditions
Chennai is expected to have a partly cloudy sky today, with chances of light rain in a few areas. Daytime temperatures may hover around 37–38°C, while nighttime temperatures could stay near 28°C. High humidity levels may lead to discomfort despite the possibility of brief showers.
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