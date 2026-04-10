Chennai Weather Update: Heatwave Scorches THESE Places In Tamil Nadu; Check Here
Chennai Weather Update: The summer heat is really turning up in Tamil Nadu, temperatures crossing 100 degrees Fahrenheit in 13 places. But there's a small silver lining—a cyclonic circulation might bring some light rain to the Western Ghats districts
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Yesterday, the heat hit a century in 13 places
The summer heat is getting worse day by day across Tamil Nadu, forcing people to stay indoors. Yesterday, 13 places recorded temperatures over 100°F. Karur was the hottest at 104°F, followed by Vellore (103°F), Erode (102°F), and Madurai Airport (101°F). Tiruchi, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Madurai city, Palayamkottai, Chennai Meenambakkam, and Tirupattur all touched 100°F. The Chennai Met office warns that the heat will only get more intense.
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Atmospheric low-pressure trough
A trough, which is a low-pressure path, is currently active about 0.9 km above sea level. It runs from interior Odisha all the way to the Gulf of Mannar, passing over South Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and interior Tamil Nadu. On top of this, a cyclonic circulation is hovering over North Tamil Nadu and nearby areas.
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Image Credit : Google
Rain in Western Ghats districts
Because of these weather systems, districts along the Western Ghats might get some light to moderate rain with thunderstorms today. A few other places in Tamil Nadu, plus Puducherry and Karaikal, could also see light showers. Tomorrow, the rain will likely be limited to the Western Ghats districts, while other areas will remain dry.
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Rain in Delta districts
On April 12, light rain is expected in some parts of South Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats districts. The rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will likely have dry weather. Then, on April 13 and 14, the Western Ghats, delta districts, and Karaikal areas might get some light rain.
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Chance of light rain
The forecast for April 15 and 16 shows a similar pattern. A few places in the Western Ghats districts may receive light rain, but the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to have dry weather.
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Heat will increase
From today until April 14, the maximum temperature in interior Tamil Nadu could be 2-3°C higher than normal. In coastal areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal, the combination of high heat and humidity will make it feel very uncomfortable and sticky.
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Chennai weather situation
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today and tomorrow, with a chance of light rain in some areas. The maximum temperature will hover around 37-38°C, while the minimum will be about 28°C. The weather centre has issued a warning: Chennai is also expected to cross the 100-degree mark in the coming days.
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